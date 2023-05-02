At a glance

The following candidates will face off for Fort Wayne City Council seats in November.

Although some races are currently uncontested, local parties have until July 3 to fill ballot vacancies.

1st District: Incumbent Paul Ensley (R)

2nd District: Incumbent Russ Jehl (R-inc.) and Melissa Rinehart (D)

3rd District: Nathan Hartman (R)

4th District: Patti Hays (D) and Scott Myers (R)

5th District: Geoff Paddock (D)

6th District: Sharon Tucker (D)

At-Large: Martin “Marty” Bender (R), incumbent Michelle Chambers (D), Stephanie Crandall (D), Audrey Davis (D), incumbent Tom Freistroffer (R), Luke Fries (R)