Republican Troy Hershberger declared victory in the Allen County Sheriff’s race about 9:15 p.m., appearing before a group at the Allen County Republican headquarters.
At that time, 191 of the county’s 278 precincts were in. He was leading over Democrat Kevin Hunter with 40,603 votes, about 58% of those cast, to Hunter’s 29,843 votes, about 42% of votes cast.
“Just know I will always respect the office and take the responsibility seriously,” Hershberger said.
He said he’ll first call the sheriff’s department upper management to lay out expectations and talk about leadership. Hershberger wants to empower the employees to make things easier.
He plans to continue work on the Allen County Jail, one of the issues that made the sheriff’s race so closely watched this year. On March 31, U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty ruled that Allen County officials need to do something to alleviate overcrowding at the jail. And in September, the sheriff’s department commissary fund – which covers everything from emergency expenses to purchasing vehicles – was down to $500,000 after being more than $1 million six months earlier.
Allen County, however, has not elected a Democratic sheriff since 1936. After winning, Herman Hollie served in 1937-1938.
Hershberger earned the Republican nomination by beating opponent Mitch McKinney in the primary May 3. Hunter didn’t have a primary challenger.
The current sheriff, David Gladieux, is finishing his second term. Under Indiana law, sheriffs cannot serve more than two terms consecutively.
Hunter and Hershberger are career lawmen and worked for 33 years, Hunter for the Fort Wayne Police Department and Hershberger for the sheriff’s department.
Both candidates saw the need for a new jail building but disagreed slightly on direction. Hershberger supported a new jail with pods, a modern style where the pods could be shut down or opened as needed for the jail population. Hunter felt that the proposed 1,100 bed jail meant that there’d be a mentality to fill it and wants it scaled back.
Hunter wanted to use part of the commissary fund, which is generated by prisoners spending money for items from the jail commissary, on a comprehensive study of the county’s criminal justice system and a new jail need. Hershberger wanted to use it for technology, such as body cams for deputies, as well as supporting select non-profits.