* An asterisk denotes incumbent.
Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.
United States
Senator
* Todd Young (R)
Thomas McDermott Jr. (D)
James Sceniak (L)
Representative
District 3
* Jim Banks (R)
Gary Snyder (D)
Nathan Gotsch (I)
Indiana
Secretary of state
Diego Morales (R)
Destiny Wells (D)
Jeffrey Maurer (L)
Auditor
* Tera Klutz (R)
ZeNai Brooks (D)
John Andrew Schick (L)
Treasurer
Daniel Elliott (R)
Jessica McClellan (D)
Senator
District 17
* Andy Zay (R)
Joe Swisher (D)
Representative
District 50
Lorissa Sweet (R)
Tammari Ingalls (D)
Court of Appeals judicial retention
Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?
County
Prosecutor
* Jeremy Nix (R)
Clerk
* Shelley Malone Septer (R)
Auditor
* Jill Landrum (R)
Recorder
* Vicki Pearson (R)
Sheriff
* Chris Newton (R)
Surveyor
Jerry Meehan Jr. (R)
Assessor
Jill Amick-Zorger (R)
Commissioner
District 1
* Rob Miller (R)
Tom Bohm (D)
Council
District 1
* John Stoeckley (R)
Kevin Rice (D)
District 2
* Kendall Mickley (R)
Stephanie Martz (D)
District 3
* Raymond Eller (R)
Eric Graber (D)
District 4
Brian Warpup (R)
Dave Holland (D)
Markle
Town Council
* Blake Caley (R)
Roanoke
Town Council
(Vote for 2)
Amanda Gross (I)
Terri Edmiston (I)
Brian Humphries (I)
Carlos Marcano Jr. (I)
* Amanda Sands(I)
Sarah Thompson (I)
Nancy Weigelt (I)
Warren
Town Council
(Vote for 2)
* Steven Buzzard (I)
* Carrie Miller (I)
Jeremy Rufener (I)
Michael Yoder (I)
Schools
(Nonpartisan)
Huntington County Community
District 2
* Matt Roth
District 3
(Vote for 1)
Kari Heim
Lee Smith
District 5
* Gary McClellan