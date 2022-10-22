* An asterisk denotes incumbent.

Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.

United States

Senator

* Todd Young (R)

Thomas McDermott Jr. (D)

James Sceniak (L)

Representative

District 3

* Jim Banks (R)

Gary Snyder (D)

Nathan Gotsch (I)

Indiana

Secretary of state

Diego Morales (R)

Destiny Wells (D)

Jeffrey Maurer (L)

Auditor

* Tera Klutz (R)

ZeNai Brooks (D)

John Andrew Schick (L)

Treasurer

Daniel Elliott (R)

Jessica McClellan (D)

Senator

District 17

* Andy Zay (R)

Joe Swisher (D)

Representative

District 50

Lorissa Sweet (R)

Tammari Ingalls (D)

Court of Appeals judicial retention

Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?

County

Prosecutor

* Jeremy Nix (R)

Clerk

* Shelley Malone Septer (R)

Auditor

* Jill Landrum (R)

Recorder

* Vicki Pearson (R)

Sheriff

* Chris Newton (R)

Surveyor

Jerry Meehan Jr. (R)

Assessor

Jill Amick-Zorger (R)

Commissioner

District 1

* Rob Miller (R)

Tom Bohm (D)

Council

District 1

* John Stoeckley (R)

Kevin Rice (D)

District 2

* Kendall Mickley (R)

Stephanie Martz (D)

District 3

* Raymond Eller (R)

Eric Graber (D)

District 4

Brian Warpup (R)

Dave Holland (D)

Markle

Town Council

* Blake Caley (R)

Roanoke

Town Council

(Vote for 2)

Amanda Gross (I)

Terri Edmiston (I)

Brian Humphries (I)

Carlos Marcano Jr. (I)

* Amanda Sands(I)

Sarah Thompson (I)

Nancy Weigelt (I)

Warren

Town Council

(Vote for 2)

* Steven Buzzard (I)

* Carrie Miller (I)

Jeremy Rufener (I)

Michael Yoder (I)

Schools

(Nonpartisan)

Huntington County Community

District 2

* Matt Roth

District 3

(Vote for 1)

Kari Heim

Lee Smith

District 5

* Gary McClellan