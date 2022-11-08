A √ denotes winner.

* An asterisk denotes incumbent.

Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.

36 of 36 precincts reporting

United States

Senator

√*Todd Young (R) 8,465

Thomas McDermott Jr. (D) 2,507

James Sceniak (L) 328

Representative

District 3

√*Jim Banks (R) 8,236

Gary Snyder (D) 2,472

Nathan Gotsch (I) 625

Indiana

Secretary of state

Diego Morales (R) 7,953

Destiny Wells (D) 2,824

Jeffrey Maurer (L) 457

Auditor

*Tera Klutz (R) 8,460

ZeNai Brooks (D) 2,375

John Andrew Schick (L) 412

Treasurer

Daniel Elliott (R) 8,557

Jessica McClellan (D) 2,691

Senator

District 17

*Andy Zay (R) 8,470

Joe Swisher (D) 2,722

Representative

District 50

Lorissa Sweet (R) 8,608

Tammari Ingalls (D) 2,607

Court of Appeals judicial retention

Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?

Yes 7,234

No 2,148

County

Prosecutor

√*Jeremy Nix (R) 9,479

Clerk

√*Shelley Malone Septer (R) 9,503

Auditor

√*Jill Landrum (R) 9,576

Recorder

√*Vicki Pearson (R) 9,524

Sheriff

√*Chris Newton (R) 9,675

Surveyor

√ Jerry Meehan Jr. (R) 9,333

Assessor

√ Jill Amick-Zorger (R) 9,370

Commissioner

District 1

√*Rob Miller (R) 8,493

Tom Bohm (D) 2,675

Council

District 1

√*John Stoeckley (R) 2,222

Kevin Rice (D) 703

District 2

√*Kendall Mickley (R) 2,141

Stephanie Martz (D) 614

District 3

√*Raymond Eller (R) 1,658

Eric Graber (D) 687

District 4

√ Brian Warpup (R) 2,513

Dave Holland (D) 637

Markle

Town Council

√*Blake Caley (R) 142

Roanoke

Town Council

(Vote for 2)

*Amanda Gross (I) 157

Terri Edmiston (I) 152

√ Brian Humphries (I) 223

Carlos Marcano Jr. (I) 148

√ Amanda Sands(I) 243

Sarah Thompson (I) 156

Nancy Weigelt (I) 133

Warren

Town Council

(Vote for 2)

√*Steven Buzzard (I) 275

*Carrie Miller (I) 190

√ Jeremy Rufener (I) 192

Michael Yoder (I) 77

Schools

(Nonpartisan)

Huntington County Community

District 2

√*Matt Roth 1,578

District 3

(Vote for 1)

√ Kari Heim 772

Lee Smith 655

District 5

√*Gary McClellan 678