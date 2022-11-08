A √ denotes winner.
* An asterisk denotes incumbent.
Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.
36 of 36 precincts reporting
United States
Senator
√*Todd Young (R) 8,465
Thomas McDermott Jr. (D) 2,507
James Sceniak (L) 328
Representative
District 3
√*Jim Banks (R) 8,236
Gary Snyder (D) 2,472
Nathan Gotsch (I) 625
Indiana
Secretary of state
Diego Morales (R) 7,953
Destiny Wells (D) 2,824
Jeffrey Maurer (L) 457
Auditor
*Tera Klutz (R) 8,460
ZeNai Brooks (D) 2,375
John Andrew Schick (L) 412
Treasurer
Daniel Elliott (R) 8,557
Jessica McClellan (D) 2,691
Senator
District 17
*Andy Zay (R) 8,470
Joe Swisher (D) 2,722
Representative
District 50
Lorissa Sweet (R) 8,608
Tammari Ingalls (D) 2,607
Court of Appeals judicial retention
Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?
Yes 7,234
No 2,148
County
Prosecutor
√*Jeremy Nix (R) 9,479
Clerk
√*Shelley Malone Septer (R) 9,503
Auditor
√*Jill Landrum (R) 9,576
Recorder
√*Vicki Pearson (R) 9,524
Sheriff
√*Chris Newton (R) 9,675
Surveyor
√ Jerry Meehan Jr. (R) 9,333
Assessor
√ Jill Amick-Zorger (R) 9,370
Commissioner
District 1
√*Rob Miller (R) 8,493
Tom Bohm (D) 2,675
Council
District 1
√*John Stoeckley (R) 2,222
Kevin Rice (D) 703
District 2
√*Kendall Mickley (R) 2,141
Stephanie Martz (D) 614
District 3
√*Raymond Eller (R) 1,658
Eric Graber (D) 687
District 4
√ Brian Warpup (R) 2,513
Dave Holland (D) 637
Markle
Town Council
√*Blake Caley (R) 142
Roanoke
Town Council
(Vote for 2)
*Amanda Gross (I) 157
Terri Edmiston (I) 152
√ Brian Humphries (I) 223
Carlos Marcano Jr. (I) 148
√ Amanda Sands(I) 243
Sarah Thompson (I) 156
Nancy Weigelt (I) 133
Warren
Town Council
(Vote for 2)
√*Steven Buzzard (I) 275
*Carrie Miller (I) 190
√ Jeremy Rufener (I) 192
Michael Yoder (I) 77
Schools
(Nonpartisan)
Huntington County Community
District 2
√*Matt Roth 1,578
District 3
(Vote for 1)
√ Kari Heim 772
Lee Smith 655
District 5
√*Gary McClellan 678