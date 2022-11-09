Republican Josh Hale will be the next Allen County Council member to represent the southeast district after winning a race that was too close to call until Wednesday.
Hale and Democrat Paulette Nellems kept voters wondering who would win the race as the lead changed throughout Tuesday night as votes came in. At 9 p.m. Nellems, an East Allen County Schools board member, was leading with 51% of the vote at 9 p.m., but Hale had 51.8% of the votes when 97% of precincts were reported at 10 p.m.
The final unofficial election results were released after 4 p.m. Wednesday. The race came down to less than 400 votes with Hale receiving 51.2% of the vote.
The Allen County Republican Party felt confident Hale had won Wednesday morning. Hale spoke at party headquarters as the Republicans gathered for the tradition of a Coney dog luncheon the day after the election.
“Honestly, it’s been a little bit of an emotional rollercoaster,” Hale said. “I said last night, when I left here, everybody was coming up (asking), ‘Are you OK?’ ‘Yeah, I’m fine. God has a plan, and that’s what we’re going to work through.’”
After Hale arrived at his rural home, he received a call that he might have won the election.
“For me, it was a win for the Republican Party, because it was a team effort,” Hale said. “And I’ve always wanted to be on a winning team in everything I’ve done, and I’m looking right here and there’s a lot of people that helped to ensure that I won.”
Hale, 40, is the fire chief of the East Central Fire & EMS Protection Territory and has worked as a firefighter for 22 years. The first-time candidate defeated Alison Olinger in the primary election.
Hale will fill the seat Councilwoman Sheila Curry-Campbell will vacate at the end of the year. Curry-Campbell was the sole Democrat on County Council and chose not to seek re-election.
Hale is one of two new councilmen who is joining the seven-member board that works as the fiscal body of Allen County government. The members vote on financial requests, such as setting the annual county budget and appropriating money for the county’s operations.
Republican Don Wyss won the general election for the southwest district seat after defeating Democrat Nancy Brickley in the general election. Wyss had nearly 57% of the vote in the unofficial final election results.
Wyss, a 47-year-old farmer, defeated Councilman Chris Spurr and Cameron Kelley in the Republican primary election. Spurr was appointed to the position in 2020.
Two incumbents will also return to County Council.
Councilman Tom Harris won the election for the northeast district seat with nearly 66% of the unofficial final vote. He defeated Democrat Curtis Nash.
Harris, 61, has held the council seat since he was first elected in 2010.
Councilman Paul Lagemann, a Republican, was unopposed for the northwest district in the election. He was appointed to the seat by a caucus last year.
The three at-large seats on Allen County Council will be up for election in 2024. Republicans Kyle Kerley, Ken Fries and Bob Armstrong are currently the council’s at-large members.