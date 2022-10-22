* An asterisk denotes incumbent.
Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.
United States
Senator
* Todd Young (R)
Thomas McDermott Jr. (D)
James Sceniak (L)
Representative
District 2
Rudy Yakym (R)
Paul Steury (D)
William Henry (L)
District 3
* Jim Banks (R)
Gary Snyder (D)
Nathan Gotsch (I)
Indiana
Secretary of state
Diego Morales (R)
Destiny Wells (D)
Jeffrey Maurer (L)
Auditor
* Tera Klutz(R)
ZeNai Brooks (D)
John Andrew Schick (L)
Treasurer
Daniel Elliott (R)
Jessica McClellan (D)
Representative
District 18
* David Abbott (R)
District 22
Craig Snow (R)
Dee Moore (D)
Josh Vergiels (L)
Court of Appeals judicial retention
* Shall Judge Paul D. Mathias be retained in office?
* Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?
County
Assessor
Gail Chapman (R)
Auditor
Rhonda Helser (R)
Commissioner
Southern District
* Robert Conley (R)
Council
District 1
* Kimberly Cates (R)
District 2
* Michael Long (R)
District 3
Anthony Ciriello (R)
David Lewis (L)
District 4
David Wolkins (R)
Recorder
Deborah Wright (R)
Sheriff
James Smith (R)
James Marshall (I)
Milford
Clerk-treasurer
* Patricia Gall(R)
Town Council
(Vote for 3)
* Robert Cockburn (R)
* Kenneth Long (R)
* Douglas Ruch (R)
Syracuse
Town Council
District 1
* Larry Siegel (R)
District 2
* Paul Stoelting (R)
Winona Lake
District 3
* Jim Lancaster (R)
District 5
* Rick Swaim (R)
Schools
(Nonpartisan)
Tippecanoe Valley
District 3
* David Lash
District 4
* Thomas Bauters
District 5
* Todd Hoffman
Warsaw Community
District 1
(Vote for 1)
* Matt Dick
Tom Westerhof
District 2
* Heather Reichenbach
District 5
Denny Duncan
District 7
* Bradley Johnson
Wawasee
District 1
(Vote for 1)
Heather Coy
Neil Likens
District 2
Andy Cripe
District 3
* Steven Baut
Brian Weideman
Whitko
District 4
(Vote for 1)
* Bill Patrick
Debra Thomas
District 5
* Scott Werstler