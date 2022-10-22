* An asterisk denotes incumbent.

Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.

United States

Senator

* Todd Young (R)

Thomas McDermott Jr. (D)

James Sceniak (L)

Representative

District 2

Rudy Yakym (R)

Paul Steury (D)

William Henry (L)

District 3

* Jim Banks (R)

Gary Snyder (D)

Nathan Gotsch (I)

Indiana

Secretary of state

Diego Morales (R)

Destiny Wells (D)

Jeffrey Maurer (L)

Auditor

* Tera Klutz(R)

ZeNai Brooks (D)

John Andrew Schick (L)

Treasurer

Daniel Elliott (R)

Jessica McClellan (D)

Representative

District 18

* David Abbott (R)

District 22

Craig Snow (R)

Dee Moore (D)

Josh Vergiels (L)

Court of Appeals judicial retention

* Shall Judge Paul D. Mathias be retained in office?

* Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?

County

Assessor

Gail Chapman (R)

Auditor

Rhonda Helser (R)

Commissioner

Southern District

* Robert Conley (R)

Council

District 1

* Kimberly Cates (R)

District 2

* Michael Long (R)

District 3

Anthony Ciriello (R)

David Lewis (L)

District 4

David Wolkins (R)

Recorder

Deborah Wright (R)

Sheriff

James Smith (R)

James Marshall (I)

Milford

Clerk-treasurer

* Patricia Gall(R)

Town Council

(Vote for 3)

* Robert Cockburn (R)

* Kenneth Long (R)

* Douglas Ruch (R)

Syracuse

Town Council

District 1

* Larry Siegel (R)

District 2

* Paul Stoelting (R)

Winona Lake

District 3

* Jim Lancaster (R)

District 5

* Rick Swaim (R)

Schools

(Nonpartisan)

Tippecanoe Valley

District 3

* David Lash

District 4

* Thomas Bauters

District 5

* Todd Hoffman

Warsaw Community

District 1

(Vote for 1)

* Matt Dick

Tom Westerhof

District 2

* Heather Reichenbach

District 5

Denny Duncan

District 7

* Bradley Johnson

Wawasee

District 1

(Vote for 1)

Heather Coy

Neil Likens

District 2

Andy Cripe

District 3

* Steven Baut

Brian Weideman

Whitko

District 4

(Vote for 1)

* Bill Patrick

Debra Thomas

District 5

* Scott Werstler