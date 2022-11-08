A √ denotes winner
* An asterisk denotes incumbent.
Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.
64 of 64 precincts reporting
United States
Senator
√*Todd Young (R) 18,015
Thomas McDermott Jr. (D) 3,987
James Sceniak (L) 894
Representative
District 2
√ Rudy Yakym (R) 6,639
Paul Steury (D) 1,281
William Henry (L) 296
District 3
√*Jim Banks (R) 4,583
Gary Snyder (D) 1,146
Nathan Gotsch (I) 170
Indiana
Secretary of state
Diego Morales (R) 16,751
Destiny Wells (D) 4,748
Jeffrey Maurer (L) 1,264
Auditor
*Tera Klutz(R) 17,861
ZeNai Brooks (D) 3,916
John Andrew Schick (L) 961
Treasurer
Daniel Elliott (R) 18,249
Jessica McClellan (D) 4,449
Representative
District 18
√*David Abbott (R) 4,187
District 22
Craig Snow (R) 14,192
Dee Moore (D) 2,936
Josh Vergiels (L) 772
Court of Appeals judicial retention
* Shall Judge Paul D. Mathias be retained in office?
Yes 14,652
No 3,769
* Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?
Yes 14,548
No 3,831
County
Assessor
√ Gail Chapman (R) 19,789
Auditor
√ Rhonda Helser (R) 19,987
Commissioner
Southern District
√*Robert Conley (R) 19,241
Council
District 1
√ Kimberly Cates (R) 5,790
District 2
√*Michael Long (R) 4,220
District 3
√ Anthony Ciriello (R) 4,042
David Lewis (L) 1,030
District 4
√ David Wolkins (R) 5,114
Recorder
√ Deborah Wright (R) 19,924
Sheriff
√ James Smith (R) 14,066
James Marshall (I) 8,292
Milford
Clerk-treasurer
√*Patricia Gall (R) 306
Town Council
(Vote for 3)
√*Robert Cockburn (R) 210
√*Kenneth Long (R) 226
√*Douglas Ruch (R) 200
Syracuse
Town Council
District 1
√*Larry Siegel (R) 548
District 2
√*Paul Stoelting (R) 570
Winona Lake
District 3
√*Jim Lancaster (R) 1,371
District 5
√*Rick Swaim (R) 1,354
Schools
(Nonpartisan)
Tippecanoe Valley
District 3
√*David Lash 1,402
District 4
√*Thomas Bauters 1,275
District 5
√*Todd Hoffman 1,378
Warsaw Community
District 1
(Vote for 1)
*Matt Dick 647
√ Tom Westerhof 763
District 2
√*Heather Reichenbach 1,370
District 5
√ Denny Duncan 1,565
District 7
√*Bradley Johnson 1,491
Wawasee
District 1
(Vote for 1)
Heather Coy 2,367
√ Neil Likens 2,778
District 2
√ Andy Cripe 4,436
District 3
√*Steven Baut 2,358
Brian Weideman 2,334
Whitko
District 4
(Vote for 1)
*Bill Patrick 589
Debra Thomas 794
District 5
√*Scott Werstler 1,135