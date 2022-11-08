A √ denotes winner

* An asterisk denotes incumbent.

Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.

64 of 64 precincts reporting

United States

Senator

√*Todd Young (R) 18,015

Thomas McDermott Jr. (D) 3,987

James Sceniak (L) 894

Representative

District 2

√ Rudy Yakym (R) 6,639

Paul Steury (D) 1,281

William Henry (L) 296

District 3

√*Jim Banks (R) 4,583

Gary Snyder (D) 1,146

Nathan Gotsch (I) 170

Indiana

Secretary of state

Diego Morales (R) 16,751

Destiny Wells (D) 4,748

Jeffrey Maurer (L) 1,264

Auditor

*Tera Klutz(R) 17,861

ZeNai Brooks (D) 3,916

John Andrew Schick (L) 961

Treasurer

Daniel Elliott (R) 18,249

Jessica McClellan (D) 4,449

Representative

District 18

√*David Abbott (R) 4,187

District 22

Craig Snow (R) 14,192

Dee Moore (D) 2,936

Josh Vergiels (L) 772

Court of Appeals judicial retention

* Shall Judge Paul D. Mathias be retained in office?

Yes 14,652

No 3,769

* Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?

Yes 14,548

No 3,831

County

Assessor

√ Gail Chapman (R) 19,789

Auditor

√ Rhonda Helser (R) 19,987

Commissioner

Southern District

√*Robert Conley (R) 19,241

Council

District 1

√ Kimberly Cates (R) 5,790

District 2

√*Michael Long (R) 4,220

District 3

√ Anthony Ciriello (R) 4,042

David Lewis (L) 1,030

District 4

√ David Wolkins (R) 5,114

Recorder

√ Deborah Wright (R) 19,924

Sheriff

√ James Smith (R) 14,066

James Marshall (I) 8,292

Milford

Clerk-treasurer

√*Patricia Gall (R) 306

Town Council

(Vote for 3)

√*Robert Cockburn (R) 210

√*Kenneth Long (R) 226

√*Douglas Ruch (R) 200

Syracuse

Town Council

District 1

√*Larry Siegel (R) 548

District 2

√*Paul Stoelting (R) 570

Winona Lake

District 3

√*Jim Lancaster (R) 1,371

District 5

√*Rick Swaim (R) 1,354

Schools

(Nonpartisan)

Tippecanoe Valley

District 3

√*David Lash 1,402

District 4

√*Thomas Bauters 1,275

District 5

√*Todd Hoffman 1,378

Warsaw Community

District 1

(Vote for 1)

*Matt Dick 647

√ Tom Westerhof 763

District 2

√*Heather Reichenbach 1,370

District 5

√ Denny Duncan 1,565

District 7

√*Bradley Johnson 1,491

Wawasee

District 1

(Vote for 1)

Heather Coy 2,367

√ Neil Likens 2,778

District 2

√ Andy Cripe 4,436

District 3

√*Steven Baut 2,358

Brian Weideman 2,334

Whitko

District 4

(Vote for 1)

*Bill Patrick 589

Debra Thomas 794

District 5

√*Scott Werstler 1,135