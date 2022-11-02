Nearing my 79th birthday, I look back at the America that has been my home all those years.
In the ’40s, I learned of and admired the bravery of our fighting men against the barbarous Axis powers.
In the ’50s and ’60s, I was filled with pride as our industries rebuilt Western Europe and our military safeguarded the free world against what we perceived as a godless communist takeover. We participated in a nuclear arms race that developed weapons of annihilation and we risked that event in the Cuban Missile Crisis.
At the same time, our domestic manufacturing developed creature comforts and employed a working class to purchase them.
TV was like having a salesman in the living room demonstrating the newest conveniences. Sugar-coated cereals and fast foods became the mainstay of our diets. Gas-guzzling automobiles fueled by cheap gas sped us along the highways and byways, which we proceeded to litter.
Our smokestack industries polluted the air and chemical waste poured into our lakes and rivers.
Playboy magazine described new sexual relationships assigning women the role of bunnies.
JFK, RFK and MLK were assassinated.
The Jim Crow South was exposed and legislation passed that promised equal rights for all citizens but could not eliminate systemic racism.
There was mild national self-examination in the ’70s as we struggled with stagflation and, with difficulty, rescripted the Vietnam War from a debacle into a noble cause.
The ’80s began with the election of a president who made America feel good again. The government was identified as the problem causing our malaise, and we embarked on deregulation that gave the go-ahead for further assault on the environment. Drilling, digging and dumping proceeded apace.
We entrusted the financial sector to guide our economic activity, which resulted in a business world riddled by booms, busts and scandals. Seemingly everything from virtue to vice was commodified and “consuming” became a quasi-civic duty that expressed our entitlement and patriotism.
The working man lost pride of place and was deemed beholden to the entrepreneur, the “job creator,” and the income gap between the two widened exponentially.
The Equal Rights Amendment, which intended to codify gender equality, failed ratification.
We scored a win for our military when we punished Saddam for his incursion into Kuwait.
When 9/11 exposed a chink in our armor, we turned Afghanistan and Iraq into rubble not only to vent our anger but as a demonstration of what could happen to any country we deemed a threat.
Our domestic economy focused on living life to the fullest. With little thought to future generations, we gobbled up the earth’s resources while the waste products of our consumption polluted the land, water and air.
Meanwhile, other countries developed their productive capacities; created their own domestic markets; and formed trade, resource and client relationships that were mutually beneficial. This created a rival economic sphere that diverted/disrupted the supply chain that fueled the U.S. economy.
America’s reaction was to elect as president in 2016 a man who vowed to make America great again. The man, an embodiment of nastiness, succeeded in activating the mean-spirited impulses normally held in check in a civil society, and he celebrated the disruption that ensued.
We are now in a world that experiences natural disasters seemingly daily. The war in Ukraine moves the doomsday clock to the verge of midnight and our political and social relationships are in shambles. Yet we make promises to Taiwan we can’t keep; we ask our NATO allies to face hardships we, ourselves, would not endure; and, in the face of the diminishing availability of resources and rising price of necessities, we still promote economic growth to maintain our modern-day Babylon.
Recounting these years makes me realize they did not have to unfold as they did if I and others had been more perceptive and active. Warnings of rash military action, environmental damage, overpopulation and unsustainable progress were discounted or virtually dismissed.
I urge those with many years ahead of them to involve themselves in determining their history rather than letting it just happen.
I hope that opportunity will still be available to you.
Chester Baran is a Fort Wayne resident.