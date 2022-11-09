WASHINGTON -- Voters in reliably red Kentucky rejected a ballot measure aimed at denying any state constitutional protections for abortion while voters in battleground Michigan enshrined abortion rights in their state's constitution, joining Democratic California and Vermont in taking that step.
The Kentucky result bucked the state’s Republican-led legislature, which had imposed a near-total ban on the procedure and put the proposed state constitutional amendment on the ballot.
It also mirrored what happened in another red state, Kansas, where voters in August rejected changing that state’s constitution to let lawmakers tighten restrictions or ban abortions.
The Tuesday ballot measures came months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion it guaranteed to women nationwide. The decision in June has led to near-total bans in a dozen states.
Supporters of the push to protect abortion rights in Michigan collected more signatures than any other ballot initiative in state history to get it before the voters.
It puts a definitive end to a 1931 ban on abortion that had been blocked in court but could have been revived. It also affirms the right to make pregnancy-related decisions about abortion and other reproductive services such as birth control without interference.
Nationally, about two-thirds of voters say abortion should be legal in most or all cases, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 90,000 voters across the country. Only about one in 10 say abortion should be illegal in all cases.
About six in 10 also say the Supreme Court’s abortion decision made them dissatisfied or angry, compared with fewer who say they were happy or satisfied.
Opponents have contended the Michigan measure could have far-reaching effects on other laws in the state, such as one requiring parental notification of an abortion for someone younger than 18. Legal experts say changes to other laws would only happen if someone sued and won, a process that could take years and has no certainty of success.
Kentucky lawmakers added the proposed amendment to the ballot last year, a move that some thought would drive more conservative voters to the polls. But after the Supreme Court overturned Roe this summer, abortion-rights supporters raised nearly $1.5 million to fight it.
Initial returns indicated that thousands of Kentucky voters who backed GOP Sen. Rand Paul for reelection opposed the abortion amendment.
Tammy Webber of the Associated Press in Flint, Michigan, and Rebecca Reynolds in Simpsonville, Kentucky, contributed to this story.