Although election workers are continuing to count Allen County’s remaining ballots this morning, Democratic candidate Kyle Miller said he feels “comfortable” declaring victory in the 82nd House District.
“While we don't know how many absentee ballots were returned and we don't know how those ballots voted, we do know how many ballots were requested in our district,” Miller said in a statement. “With our margin currently, the number of absentee ballots requested in our district is not enough for our opponent to catch up and surpass us.”
If the result does hold, the third time would be the charm for Miller, who previously mounted two unsuccessful challenges in the 81st House District before his victory Tuesday.
“I am humbled and honored by the trust that the voters of the 82nd District have put in me to represent them,” Miller said. “It is a responsibility I take very seriously and will work every day to make sure that hard working Hoosiers have a say in our community.”
As of the most recent updated vote totals last night, Miller had received 6,670 votes, according to the county’s unofficial tally. That’s 55.9% of the 11,933 votes recorded so far in the race.
Miller leads his Republican rival Davyd Jones, who had received 5,263 votes, by a margin of just more than 1,400.
Jones said last night that he’s “seen the numbers, and whatever happens, happens.
“I’m not trying to challenge anything,” Jones added, although he said he’s “always optimistic.”
Miller commended Jones and his team’s efforts during the election and thanked those who helped him during the campaign.
“I've often said that I am just the face of our campaign,” Miller said, “but it's the volunteers, our team, Allen County Party leadership, and more that made this possible.”
A few thousand absentee ballots are still being tabulated, Allen County Election Board Director Amy Scrogham said earlier this morning. She said the county hopes to have its final unofficial results later this afternoon.