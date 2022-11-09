Fort Wayne will now have two Democratic representatives in the statehouse after Kyle Miller narrowly won Indiana’s brand-new 82nd House District.
The third time proved to be the charm for Miller, who previously mounted two unsuccessful challenges in the 81st House District before his eventual victory.
He received 56.36%, or 7,263 votes, according to Allen County’s final unofficial results, defeating Republican candidate Davyd Jones, who received 43.64% of the 12,887 votes cast in the race.
While the result was too close to call on Election Day, Miller declared victory in the race Wednesday morning. He said his campaign knew how many of the few thousand remaining uncounted absentee ballots were requested in his district and that that number wasn’t enough for Jones to make up the necessary ground.
“I am humbled and honored by the trust that the voters of the 82nd District have put in me to represent them,” Miller said in a statement. “It is a responsibility I take very seriously and will work every day to make sure that hard working Hoosiers have a say in our community.”
Miller commended Jones, saying his opponent had a “well-run campaign.”
“It is not an easy thing to run for office,” Miller said, “and Dayvd and his team put in a lot of hard work that he can be proud of.”
He also showered praise on those that helped him win the election.
“I've often said that I am just the face of our campaign,” Miller said, “but it's the volunteers, our team, Allen County Party leadership and more that made this possible.”
Before his victory, Miller experienced the unpleasant taste of defeat during the previous two elections, falling narrowly to Republican Rep. Martin Carbaugh in 2018 and 2020.
He was determined not to be a one-and-done candidate, though, and continued organizing in the district, planning for the future.
When the state legislature drew new maps following the 2020 Census, Miller’s home was redistricted out of Carbaugh’s 81st District into the 82nd. His campaign had heavily canvassed part of the district he now represents, an area he called “working class” and “blue-collar” during the race, work that ultimately paid off with a victory.
Miller will join House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, who ran unopposed in the 80th House District, as the Fort Wayne area’s only Democratic representatives in Indianapolis.
The road to the local results of this year’s midterm elections wasn’t completely smooth as more than 4,000 absentee ballots weren’t tabulated until Wednesday afternoon.
Amy Scrogham, director of the county’s election board, said the process of verifying and counting each absentee ballot takes much longer than the time required to count one cast in-person on election day.
Allen County received a large number of absentee ballots this year, she said — 8,163 of the 102,238 total votes cast. That figure puts the county’s total turnout this year at just under 38%.