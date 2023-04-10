Blind voters have a new way to cast absentee ballots this year, Indiana Disability Rights announced Monday.
The agency encouraged voters who are blind or have other print disabilities to use the new tool, a news release said. The new online option provides a more simple option as blind or print disabled voters were previously required to vote absentee with the help of a traveling board of election officials.
The change comes after a lawsuit filed by Indiana Disability Rights and Disability Rights Advocates. Federal Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson ruled last year the old requirement “significantly interfere(d) with a blind or print disabled person’s ability to vote privately and independently.”
The new online voting tool was developed by ballot technology company Democracy Live, the release said. It is available in all counties during this year’s municipal elections.
Tom Crishon, legal director for Indiana Disability Rights, said in a statement the agency looks forward to the new tool’s success.
“Every voter has the right to cast their ballot privately and independently,” Crishon said. “The new remote accessible ballot marking tool allows voters with print disabilities to do just that – use their own assistive technology to cast their ballot on their own.”
To use the new tool during the primary, voters must apply to vote absentee by April 20.
Voters who want to try out the new tool before deciding to use it can go online to in.omniballot.us/sites/18/demo/app/home. According to the release, practice users should input, “Sample” for first name, “Voter” for last name, “1/1/1999” for date of birth, and “Adams” for county.
Dee Ann Hart, director of the American Council of the Blind’s Indiana chapter, said she used the practice ballot and feels confident it will allow her to vote “privately and independently.”
“Local elections have a big impact on our lives,” Hart said in a statement. “I encourage my fellow blind and print disabled voters to practice with the new system and give it try for the upcoming election.”