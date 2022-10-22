* An asterisk denotes incumbent.
Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.
United States
Senator
• Todd Young (R)
Thomas McDermott Jr. (D)
James Sceniak (L)
Representative
District 3
• Jim Banks (R)
Gary Snyder (D)
Nathan Gotsch (I)
Indiana
Secretary of State
Diego Morales (R)
Destiny Wells (D)
Jeffrey Maurer (L)
Auditor
• Tera Klutz (R)
ZeNai Brooks (D)
John Andrew Schick (L)
Treasurer
Daniel Elliott (R)
Jessica McClellan (D)
Representative
District 18
• David Abbott (R)
Court of Appeals judicial retention
Shall Judge Paul D. Mathias be retained in office?
Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?
County
Circuit Court judge
• Michael Kramer (R)
Prosecutor
• James Mowery (R)
Auditor
Shelley Mawhorter (R)
Recorder
Tanya Jones (R)
Sheriff
• Max Weber(R)
Assessor
• Ben Castle (R)
Commissioner
District 1
• Dave Dolezal (R)
Council
District 1
• Thomas Janes (R)
District 2
Trey Forbes (R)
District 3
Brandon Chordas (R)
District 4
Max Franklin (R)
Anna Hornberger (D)
Albion
Town Council
(Vote for 2)
• Vicki Jellison (R)
Abby Lindsey (R)
Avilla
(Vote for 1)
Town Council
• Philip Puckett (R)
Jay Winger (D)
Cromwell
Town Council
Devon Miller (R)
Wolcottville
At large
(Vote for 2)
• Dean Domer (R)
• Jeffrey Sorg (D)
Schools
(Non-partisan)
Central Noble
At large
(Vote for 1)
• Eric Custer
Jared Knipper
Albion Township
• Jason Schoeff
Noble Township
Brian Geiger
East Noble
At large
(Vote for 1)
Kara Hand
• Douglas Jansen
Allen Township
• Brent Durbin
Samantha Porter
Kendallville
• Jennifer Blackman
Wayne Township
Jennifer Hornberger
S. Faye Kline
West Noble
At large
Jeremy Brown
District 1
Parrish Kruger
• *David Peterson
District 2
Ryan Barth
• Joe Hutsell
District 3
• John Schsartz
Lakeland
District 1
(Vote for 1)
• Brett Bateman
Bill Park
District 2
David Hughes
District 4
• Robert West
Smith-Green
District 1
(Vote for 1)
Kassie Jo Taksey
Brice Lee Winget
District 2
(Vote for 1)
• Jeremy Hart
Steven Thomas
District 3
Randy Troyer