* An asterisk denotes incumbent.

Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.

United States

Senator

• Todd Young (R)

Thomas McDermott Jr. (D)

James Sceniak (L)

Representative

District 3

• Jim Banks (R)

Gary Snyder (D)

Nathan Gotsch (I)

Indiana

Secretary of State

Diego Morales (R)

Destiny Wells (D)

Jeffrey Maurer (L)

Auditor

• Tera Klutz (R)

ZeNai Brooks (D)

John Andrew Schick (L)

Treasurer

Daniel Elliott (R)

Jessica McClellan (D)

Representative

District 18

• David Abbott (R)

Court of Appeals judicial retention

Shall Judge Paul D. Mathias be retained in office?

Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?

County

Circuit Court judge

• Michael Kramer (R)

Prosecutor

• James Mowery (R)

Auditor

Shelley Mawhorter (R)

Recorder

Tanya Jones (R)

Sheriff

• Max Weber(R)

Assessor

• Ben Castle (R)

Commissioner

District 1

• Dave Dolezal (R)

Council

District 1

• Thomas Janes (R)

District 2

Trey Forbes (R)

District 3

Brandon Chordas (R)

District 4

Max Franklin (R)

Anna Hornberger (D)

Albion

Town Council

(Vote for 2)

• Vicki Jellison (R)

Abby Lindsey (R)

Avilla

(Vote for 1)

Town Council

• Philip Puckett (R)

Jay Winger (D)

Cromwell

Town Council

Devon Miller (R)

Wolcottville

At large

(Vote for 2)

• Dean Domer (R)

• Jeffrey Sorg (D)

Schools

(Non-partisan)

Central Noble

At large

(Vote for 1)

• Eric Custer

Jared Knipper

Albion Township

• Jason Schoeff

Noble Township

Brian Geiger

East Noble

At large

(Vote for 1)

Kara Hand

• Douglas Jansen

Allen Township

• Brent Durbin

Samantha Porter

Kendallville

• Jennifer Blackman

Wayne Township

Jennifer Hornberger

S. Faye Kline

West Noble

At large

Jeremy Brown

District 1

Parrish Kruger

• *David Peterson

District 2

Ryan Barth

• Joe Hutsell

District 3

• John Schsartz

Lakeland

District 1

(Vote for 1)

• Brett Bateman

Bill Park

District 2

David Hughes

District 4

• Robert West

Smith-Green

District 1

(Vote for 1)

Kassie Jo Taksey

Brice Lee Winget

District 2

(Vote for 1)

• Jeremy Hart

Steven Thomas

District 3

Randy Troyer