A √ denotes winner

* An asterisk denotes incumbent.

Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.

29 of 29 precincts reporting

United States

Senator

√*Todd Young (R) 8,696

Thomas McDermott Jr. (D) 2,425

James Sceniak (L) 342

Representative

District 3

√*Jim Banks (R) 8,641

Gary Snyder (D) 2,455

Nathan Gotsch (I) 406

Indiana

Secretary of State

Diego Morales (R) 8,227

Destiny Wells (D) 2,696

Jeffrey Maurer (L) 503

Auditor

*Tera Klutz (R) 8,815

ZeNai Brooks (D) 2,293

John Andrew Schick (L) 315

Treasurer

Daniel Elliott (R) 8,823

Jessica McClellan (D) 2,583

Representative

District 18

√*David Abbott (R) 6,244

District 52

√*Ben Smaltz (R) 3,181

Morgan Rigg (L) 623

Court of Appeals judicial retention

Shall Judge Paul D. Mathias be retained in office?

Yes 6,698

No 2,169

Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?

Yes 6,634

No 2,216

County

Circuit Court judge

√*Michael Kramer (R) 9,716

Prosecutor

√*James Mowery (R) 9,708

Auditor

√ Shelley Mawhorter (R) 9,657

Recorder

√ Tanya Jones (R) 9,572

Sheriff

√*Max Weber(R) 9,865

Assessor

√*Ben Castle (R) 9,661

Commissioner

District 1

√*Dave Dolezal (R) 9,400

Council

District 1

√*Thomas Janes (R) 1,862

District 2

√ Trey Forbes (R) 2,419

District 3

√ Brandon Chordas (R) 3,238

District 4

√ Max Franklin (R) 1,885

Anna Hornberger (D) 612

Albion

Town Council

(Vote for 2)

√*Vicki Jellison (R) 286

√ Abby Lindsey (R) 317

Avilla

(Vote for 1)

Town Council

√*Philip Puckett (R) 422

Jay Winger (D) 130

Cromwell

Town Council

√ Devon Miller (D) 37

Wolcottville

At large

(Vote for 2)

√*Dean Domer (R) 41

√*Jeffrey Sorg (D) 33

Schools

(Non-partisan)

Central Noble

At large

(Vote for 1)

*Eric Custer 709

√ Jared Knipper 1,125

Albion Township

√*Jason Schoeff 1,547

Noble Township

√ Brian Geiger 1,658

East Noble

At large

(Vote for 1)

Kara Hand 1,656

√*Douglas Jansen 3,377

Allen Township

√*Brent Durbin 2,564

Samantha Porter 2,314

Kendallville

√*Jennifer Blackman 3,956

Wayne Township

Jennifer Hornberger 2,360

√ S. Faye Kline 2,470

West Noble

At large

√ Jeremy Brown 1,328

District 1

√ Parrish Kruger 806

*David Peterson 695

District 2

Ryan Barth 844

√*Joe Hutsell 885

District 3

√*John Schwartz 1,355

Lakeland

District 1

(Vote for 1)

*Brett Bateman 24

Bill Park 30

District 2

√ David Hughes 49

District 4

√*Robert West 46

Smith-Green

District 1

(Vote for 1)

Kassie Jo Taksey 303

Brice Lee Winget 240

District 2

(Vote for 1)

*Jeremy Hart 281

Steven Thomas 152

District 3

√ Randy Troyer 327