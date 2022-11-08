A √ denotes winner
* An asterisk denotes incumbent.
Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.
29 of 29 precincts reporting
United States
Senator
√*Todd Young (R) 8,696
Thomas McDermott Jr. (D) 2,425
James Sceniak (L) 342
Representative
District 3
√*Jim Banks (R) 8,641
Gary Snyder (D) 2,455
Nathan Gotsch (I) 406
Indiana
Secretary of State
Diego Morales (R) 8,227
Destiny Wells (D) 2,696
Jeffrey Maurer (L) 503
Auditor
*Tera Klutz (R) 8,815
ZeNai Brooks (D) 2,293
John Andrew Schick (L) 315
Treasurer
Daniel Elliott (R) 8,823
Jessica McClellan (D) 2,583
Representative
District 18
√*David Abbott (R) 6,244
District 52
√*Ben Smaltz (R) 3,181
Morgan Rigg (L) 623
Court of Appeals judicial retention
Shall Judge Paul D. Mathias be retained in office?
Yes 6,698
No 2,169
Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?
Yes 6,634
No 2,216
County
Circuit Court judge
√*Michael Kramer (R) 9,716
Prosecutor
√*James Mowery (R) 9,708
Auditor
√ Shelley Mawhorter (R) 9,657
Recorder
√ Tanya Jones (R) 9,572
Sheriff
√*Max Weber(R) 9,865
Assessor
√*Ben Castle (R) 9,661
Commissioner
District 1
√*Dave Dolezal (R) 9,400
Council
District 1
√*Thomas Janes (R) 1,862
District 2
√ Trey Forbes (R) 2,419
District 3
√ Brandon Chordas (R) 3,238
District 4
√ Max Franklin (R) 1,885
Anna Hornberger (D) 612
Albion
Town Council
(Vote for 2)
√*Vicki Jellison (R) 286
√ Abby Lindsey (R) 317
Avilla
(Vote for 1)
Town Council
√*Philip Puckett (R) 422
Jay Winger (D) 130
Cromwell
Town Council
√ Devon Miller (D) 37
Wolcottville
At large
(Vote for 2)
√*Dean Domer (R) 41
√*Jeffrey Sorg (D) 33
Schools
(Non-partisan)
Central Noble
At large
(Vote for 1)
*Eric Custer 709
√ Jared Knipper 1,125
Albion Township
√*Jason Schoeff 1,547
Noble Township
√ Brian Geiger 1,658
East Noble
At large
(Vote for 1)
Kara Hand 1,656
√*Douglas Jansen 3,377
Allen Township
√*Brent Durbin 2,564
Samantha Porter 2,314
Kendallville
√*Jennifer Blackman 3,956
Wayne Township
Jennifer Hornberger 2,360
√ S. Faye Kline 2,470
West Noble
At large
√ Jeremy Brown 1,328
District 1
√ Parrish Kruger 806
*David Peterson 695
District 2
Ryan Barth 844
√*Joe Hutsell 885
District 3
√*John Schwartz 1,355
Lakeland
District 1
(Vote for 1)
*Brett Bateman 24
Bill Park 30
District 2
√ David Hughes 49
District 4
√*Robert West 46
Smith-Green
District 1
(Vote for 1)
Kassie Jo Taksey 303
Brice Lee Winget 240
District 2
(Vote for 1)
*Jeremy Hart 281
Steven Thomas 152
District 3
√ Randy Troyer 327