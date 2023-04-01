Early voting begins Tuesday in this year’s Fort Wayne primary municipal elections, a crucial contest that could see both the City Council and the mayor’s office flip parties in November for the first time in decades.
The Democratic Party has a shot at winning a majority on the City Council, which has been under Republican control since 1996. Because the council redistricted only one precinct following the 2020 census, this year’s map looks the same as in 2019, when the Republican majority narrowed from 7-2 to 5-4.
Mayor Tom Henry hopes to win reelection to a record fifth consecutive term, but the Republican Party hopes to take control of Fort Wayne’s top office for the first time since the turn of the century.
Andy Downs, director emeritus of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics, expects Henry to win the Democratic primary “fairly easily.”
Henry’s primary challenger, Jorge Fernandez, is a serious candidate, Downs said – unlike “one of the gadflies who run regularly” – but if the incumbent mayor drops much below 80% of the primary vote, it could signal concerns for his chances in November.
“If you get to 70 – yeah, he’s in trouble,” Downs said.
As for the Republican mayoral primary, Downs said he sees Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, as the favorite against Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th.
“If you asked me where to put your money, I’d say put it on Didier for now,” Downs said. “That doesn’t mean that Arp couldn’t win, but Didier has been on the council longer, better family name in the community – all those sorts of things come into play and can’t be ignored.”
Tom Didier’s father, Marshall Didier, owned a meat market in Fort Wayne, and his brother, Tim, founded Didier Meats in 1983.
Paul Helmke, Fort Wayne’s last Republican mayor, served from 1988 until 2000. Helmke said Arp has been more antagonistic toward Henry’s administration while Didier has been more friendly during their times on the council. However, he thinks Arp hasn’t been effective in communicating his record to Republican primary voters.
Downs pointed out that Didier announced his campaign almost two years ago.
“He doesn’t have to sprint now. He’s been jogging along for a year,” Downs said. “Jason (Arp) needs to, but Jason’s reputation is not as the most vigorous campaigner around.”
If Didier and Henry prevail in May, it would set up a rematch of their 2003 race for the 3rd District seat on the City Council. That year, Didier dealt Henry the only defeat in Henry’s lengthy political career.
If Didier or Arp wins the primary – business owner Eddie Ribel is also on the ballot for the Republican nomination – Downs said he’s interested to see how each council member would contrast their record with the mayor’s.
It used to be rare to see a council member attempt to challenge the mayor, Helmke said, although it’s becoming more frequent, including Mitch Harper in 2015 and the late John Crawford in 2019.
“There aren’t that many examples of council members challenging the mayor,” Helmke said. “And there’s even fewer examples of council members successfully challenging the mayor.”
The last successful challenge came in 1979, when Democratic Councilman Win Moses ousted Mayor Robert Armstrong.
Although two other Fort Wayne mayors lost reelection in the 1970s, it’s become exceedingly rare for an incumbent mayor to lose. Helmke, who practiced law at the time, was the last candidate to accomplish the feat when he beat Moses in 1987. That election came on the heels of a scandal that saw Moses indicted for campaign finance violations linked to his 1983 campaign.
Candidates’ brushes with the law can influence voters.
Moses said he wouldn’t be surprised if the eventual Republican nominee uses Henry’s Oct. 8 crash and arrest for driving while drunk “heavily” against him in the November general election. However, Moses said, the city is in a strong position, which would favor the incumbent.
“Citizens really just want a good manager, someone who fills the potholes and keeps the police where they need to be and helps with economic development,” he said.
Moses is now retired and lives in Asheville, North Carolina, and Helmke is now a professor of practice at the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University in Bloomington. Both still closely follow Fort Wayne’s political landscape.
Helmke also noted that many residents have the impression that the city is doing well economically and that crime isn’t a major issue like it is in some other cities. He said that means there won’t be many “sharp edges” for Henry’s Republican opponent to criticize him on.
“My basic bottom line on most mayoral elections is that mayors in Fort Wayne generally get reelected unless there’s a scandal or unless they’ve done something really stupid,” Helmke said.
Because of those factors, Helmke thinks the election could turn on voters’ perception of Henry’s arrest.
“Was that enough of a scandal, or just a personal aberration and less of a scandal than a sad, personal story?” he said.
For the City Council, the most interesting race this cycle is in the 4th District, Downs said. In part, that’s because of the lack of an incumbent after Arp opted to run for mayor instead of for another term in the southwest seat he won in 2019 by just 309 votes.
The annexation of parts of what’s now the 4th District, including Aboite Township in 2006, was expected to make Fort Wayne a more Republican city, Helmke said. However, those predictions haven’t necessarily come true.
Helmke said the 4th District, like other relatively affluent, relatively college-educated and predominantly white areas across the country, was traditionally a Republican stronghold. However, he said recent electoral trends have seen similar areas move to the left, including the Indianapolis suburbs of Carmel and Fishers.
“It’s not so much that the demographics of those places have changed, but that they identify less with the Republican Party than they did 35 years ago,” Helmke said.
In the general election for the city’s three at-large seats, Downs said one candidate to watch is Martin “Marty” Bender, a former council member. Downs said Bender’s work delivering early-morning traffic reports for WPTA gives him a leg up in terms of name recognition. He labeled Bender and incumbent Councilman Tom Freistroffer as frontrunners on the Republican side.
Among Democrats, Downs said the field has one sitting member, Councilwoman Michelle Chambers; a candidate who has experience in city government but who isn’t well-known, Stephanie Crandall; and two other candidates – Audrey Davis and Sean Johnson – as contenders who are “not insignificant” in their community involvement.
Post-primary, the biggest question is whether candidates in the safest seats – Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, and Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th – go unchallenged in the general election. Geoff Paddock, D-5th, also currently would not face an opponent in November.
Parties can fill vacant ballot lines, but Downs said there are two schools of thought: to run a long-shot candidate and force the opposing party to divert some resources to keeping a safe seat, or to “leave them alone and hope they stay home.”
If a candidate is unchallenged, “that means they don’t have to campaign,” he said. “If they don’t campaign, that does not then increase voter turnout in that area.”