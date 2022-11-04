Purple for Parents is part of the nationwide attack on public education, and it is quite active here in Indiana.
In its attack, Purple for Parents fabricates outrageous falsehoods: Teachers are grooming kids for sexual encounters! Teachers are teaching kids to be gay! Teachers are encouraging students to become transsexual! Schools are filling libraries with pornographic materials! CRT has been inserted into your kids’ classrooms!
During the pandemic, Purple for Parents gained a great deal of traction by infiltrating anti-masking groups across the country. They:
1) Found and supported parent groups already upset by school board policies with which they did not agree regarding masking and encouraged these groups to speak during public comment.
2) Continued to push opposition to school administration and school boards that were following local and state government mandates.
3) Fed these groups information unrelated to COVID-19, hoping it might not be as big a leap as it would be with other groups at other times. This agenda included information on a new term to most people, critical race theory, developed as a way to dump all the “issues” into one bucket that would include social emotional learning, federal funding, anti-whiteness and sex education.
4) Laid claim to being a grassroots organization of parents who wanted to improve public schools.
How is it possible that mainstream people with good habits of thinking have been so taken in by Purple for Parents? Cultivation to believe a lie. It started with a little lie and grew into a bigger one.
None of this was happening in the schools we knew, but it captured our attention. Unbelievable at the time, the stories were repeated so often, people came to believe them. “My cousin’s kid goes to this school where...” Or “it’s happening in ... (fill in the blank, but I heard Kokomo!)” Or “It’s all over social media!”
Purple for Parents agitates the natural concerns all parents have for their children and inflames this concern with falsehoods and innuendos. Then, P4P invents answers and shares them as if they are reliable facts about public education.
So, if a parent is concerned about critical race theory? Purple for Parents can tell you all about it, even though CRT is not being taught in our schools.
Worried about what your child is learning in the state-mandated sex education courses in public schools? You could exercise your rights as a parent and ask to review the material as a sensible parent would.
Or you could take the word of P4P and believe that instead of what the state mandates, public school teachers are grooming your children to become brainwashed, subjected to grotesquely sexual materials in classrooms and libraries, and prepared to become child sex workers.
Here is our challenge:
1) Talk to school board candidates. If they are endorsed by or belong to a radical, far-right group such as Purple for Parents, ask how this will affect their votes on school board issues.
2) Remember that endorsements carry paybacks. That demand for loyalty is what we call the “Godfather Favor.” Remember in “The Godfather” when Marlon Brando tells the person who wants assistance that his request is granted but that someday he would be asked for a favor in return?
Yeah, kind of like that.
3) Understand that school board candidates who make promises such as “I am going to change...,” “I will fix ...” or “I will ban books...” do not understand the nature of school boards.
Board members have no authority except when they vote as a unit, in majority. A lone member has no authority to act or do anything alone.
Remember this about Purple for Parents:
• It is not a benign political action committee that helps raise money to put candidates into office.
• They spread lies to promote an agenda that includes banning books that don’t meet their narrow standards, reinforcing hatred of people or groups they don’t make any attempt to understand, and attacking teachers and school boards for doing their jobs and meeting the needs of an increasingly diverse group of students.
• They have an agenda that pushes hard for the destruction of public education through defunding of federal programs, especially the school breakfast and lunch programs, funding for students with special needs and other federal grant programs.
Candidates endorsed by P4P don’t speak for you. Don’t give them your vote.
Michael Shaffer, left, is an associate clinical professor of educational leadership at Ball State University. Jeff Swensson is a retired superintendent and retired assistant professor of educational leadership at Ball State.