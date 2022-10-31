Three decisions face Southwest Allen County Schools voters – and only two will determine the district's leadership.

Change on the school board is unquestionable because only one of two incumbents is seeking a term – Doug Copley. He faces Amanda Tokos, Dawn Fritts, Kim Moppert and Stephanie Veit.

SACS residents must also decide whether to renew the district's operating referendum. It would support 72 positions – including 57 teachers – for a cost officials describe as the equivalent of a few pizza slices per month.

"This is for people," Superintendent Park Ginder said of the ballot measure. "For retaining talent and attracting talent so that we can keep our class sizes small and maintain programming at the secondary level."

The election is Nov. 8.

5 candidates, 2 seats

School board members serve four-year terms, and board policy states members receive an annual $2,000 stipend along with $35 for each business meeting and executive session they attend.

Although the position is non-partisan, Tokos is campaigning as a conservative, and her finance filings show she received donations from multiple Republican officeholders, including City Councilman Tom Didier, Sheriff David Gladieux, state Rep. Christopher Judy and Congressman Jim Banks. Her other supporters include SACS board President Brad Mills and Christine Gilsinger, a Northwest Allen County Schools board candidate also running as a conservative.

The filings also show Tokos contributed to numerous Republicans, including $400 to Didier's mayoral campaign; $100 to Banks' campaign; and a combined $175 to GOP candidates for county commissioner in Wells and Whitley counties.

Tokos was an outspoken critic of masks during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and gave a presentation about the topic on behalf of the group SACS Patriot Parents during a May 2021 meeting. In a recent interview, she said mask rules were an obvious attempt by the government to tell parents what they had to do for their children to attend school without consideration of science or harm caused by the mandates.

Now, Tokos is campaigning on a platform focused on restoring classroom discipline; child and teacher advocacy; parental access; and teaching academics – not indoctrination. She wants to require parental consent for school-administered surveys and testing not directly related to academics, for example.

"My motivation for running for school board is because I believe they" – parents and students – "don't have a voice, and I believe that a lot of parents are fearful of speaking up as a result of our current cancel climate," she said.

Two candidates have backing from the Indiana Political Action Committee for Education, the political action division of the Indiana State Teachers Association. Campaign finance filings show Moppert got $8,000 from the group, and Veit got $1,000.

Veit also received $500 from Therese Brown, Republican candidate for Allen County commissioner.

A SACS graduate, Moppert co-founded Mr. McGregor's Garden, a now-shuttered children's book and toy store in the Village at Coventry, and she taught in the district for 20 years.

Moppert said she brought knowledge, education and the ability to foster curiosity and creativity to her classroom, and she looks forward to transferring those skills to the board. She is guided by what's best for students, she said, because kids are the top priority.

"You can't micromanage all the time what's going on in the classroom," Moppert said. "It's time that we really had someone (on the board) who knows what it's like to be a teacher, knows the highs and lows of those kinds of things."

Veit doesn't have a background in education, but she knows about construction and master planning – experience she said would benefit SACS as it manages enrollment growth and student capacity at elementary and middle schools.

"I can really help the district," said Veit, director of airport development at the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority. She previously worked as the business development manager at The Hagerman Group and as a commercial lender for 3Rivers Federal Credit Union.

If elected, Veit said she would also use her experience in the private sector to engage the community in the work the schools are doing.

Copley said the district needs "out-of-the-box thinking" to address its enrollment growth and building needs. Even if an idea seems absurd, he said, the worst that can happen is having one possibility ruled out.

Copley was appointed to the board last December when a member moved outside the district. He is seeking a full term so he can continue giving back to the community. Mills, the board president, is his campaign treasurer.

His platform addresses school safety and small classes – issues that Copley said would benefit from a successful operating referendum. The ballot measure would collectively add and retain 12 school resource officers, guidance counselors and social workers.

"We're trying to catch the mental health stuff on the front end," Copley said.

Fritts lives between Bass and Illinois roads, giving her a front-row seat to the district's residential boom. If elected, she would want to address budgeting for SACS' continued growth. Noting the referendum would let SACS add 14 classroom teachers, Fritts questioned whether that would be enough.

As a board member, Fritts said she would advocate for full transparency, including offering a way to watch meetings online.

"It just puts people at ease when they can see," Fritts said, noting not everyone can attend in person.

Referendum renewal

When SACS last asked residents to support an operating referendum, 72% of voters said yes. Now six years later, the 7,800-student district is hoping for a similar outcome as it seeks a renewal of the previously approved tax rate – 15 cents per $100 of assessed home value. It would be in effect from 2023 to 2030.

Although SACS isn't seeking an increased rate, the levy would no longer be capped at $3.5 million, allowing the district to collect the full 15 cents instead of about 9 cents per $100, said Ginder, the superintendent.

Officials expect this will equate to a monthly increase of $8 or less for most voters.

"We're asking our citizens for one to two slices of pizza per month," said Tommy Martin, chair of the Yes for SACS political action committee. "We need that."

The district needs more funding because enrollment has increased by 727 students – about the size of Summit Middle School's population – since 2015-16, and the growth isn't expected to stop, officials said. About 2,100 new homes are planned for the district in the next three years.

The district's budget is further strained by years of inflation outpacing state and federal funding increases, officials said.

Martin and Ginder stressed the tax dollars would entirely support salaries and benefits for 72 people, including 43 current and 14 new teachers. Jobs and options for students would be in danger if the referendum fails, they said.

"We would have to find a way to make that savings, which would mean we would lose teachers," Ginder said. "Thus, class sizes would go up, programming would change, opportunities at the secondary level would change."

Even property owners without district ties have incentive to vote "yes," Martin said, noting great schools benefit property values.

"We hope that they want to see a strong community," Martin said. "We're building the future leaders of this community from our schools. We hope that pulls at them."

Visit www.yesforsacs.org for information.