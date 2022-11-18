The Allen County Election Board released the results of the final few provisional ballots Friday from the election that ended earlier this month, confirming the results of two close contests — although one candidate plans to request a recount.
After the addition of eleven ballots to the county’s final tally, Stephanie Veit’s seven-vote margin in the race for the second of two open at-large Southwest Allen County Schools board seats expanded to nine votes.
Veit now leads incumbent Doug Copley 6644 to 6635. Copley, who was appointed to the board late last year, had hoped to win a full four-year term.
Election Board Director Amy Scrogham said the county does not have an automatic recount threshold, so any candidate who wants a recount must file a recount case in the Allen County Circuit Court by noon on Tuesday.
Copley said he plans to request a recount in the race, comparing the contest to a 12-round heavyweight fight. He said he will “tip his cap” to Veit if the recount confirms the current count but wants to make sure the results are “100%” accurate.
“I most likely will request a recount on Monday, but that’s not to say that I think anything’s wrong with the count,” Copley said. “With more than 29,000 votes, I just want to see it through.”
Veit said there’s no hard feelings about Copley requesting a recount. She also said she’s confident her lead will hold up.
“I believe that the validation and legitimacy of the process will play out,” Veit said. “If I win, I want there to be no doubt about the legitimacy of it.”
Retired SACS teacher Kim Moppert won the other at-large seat, finishing first out of the five candidates with 7,825 votes.
The final unofficial count also confirmed that Huntertown’s Utility Service Board will remain intact.
Voters in the town decided by a 58-vote margin — 1561 to 1503 — to defeat a ballot question that would have abolished the board.
The board monitors Huntertown’s water and sewer service, including new hook-ups, in the rapidly growing town of more than 9,200 residents.
The newly-counted ballots bring Allen County’s final 2022 turnout to 102,343 voters, 37.9% of the county’s registered voters.