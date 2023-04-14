Several Allen County candidates face fines for missing the state deadline for filing campaign finance reports ahead of the primary election.
Amy Scrogham, director of elections, said it’s common for a few local candidates to file financial paperwork late to the Allen County Election Board.
Incumbents, who are already serving in elected office, are charged $50 for each late day. Other candidates are fined $25 daily. Candidates are also charged for weekend days because the paperwork can be submitted by fax when the office isn’t open.
Elected officials who missed the deadline include Fort Wayne City Councilmen Paul Ensley, R-1st, and Russ Jehl, R-2nd; Woodburn Mayor Joe Kelsey; New Haven Treasurer Angela Hamrick; Grabill Town Councilman Jeffrey Smead; and Woodburn Councilman Daniel Watts.
Other candidates who will likely be charged $25 a day are Scott Myers, who is running for the 4th District Fort Wayne City Council seat, and Andy Jones, who is seeking a spot on the Leo-Cedarville Town Council.
A few political organizations also did not submit paperwork on time – Black Pack, Black Latino Asian Caucus and the Committee to Support Education in Northeast Allen County Schools.
The next election board hearing is set for May 12. Board members will review provisional ballots and campaign finance reports, including the violations.
The primary election will be held May 2.
To see the campaign finance reports the county has received, go online to https://allencountyinvoters.gov/