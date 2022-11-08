Southwest Allen County Schools voters again overwhelmingly supported a ballot measure that will let the district retain and add teachers at a cost that officials likened to a few pizza slices per month.
With almost all precincts reporting, unofficial results Tuesday showed 69.1% of voters agreed to renew an operating referendum at the previously approved tax rate – 15 cents per $100 of assessed home value. Officials expect this will equate to a monthly increase of $8 or less for most voters. It will be in effect from 2023 to 2030.
Officials said the tax dollars will entirely support salaries and benefits for 72 people, including 43 current and 14 new teachers. Jobs and options for students would have been in danger if the referendum failed, they said.
Voters were less decisive about their school board representatives. Two seats are to be filled, and of the five candidates, retired SACS teacher Kim Moppert got the most support at 26.9%, while fellow newcomer Stephanie Veit trailed with 23%, according to unofficial results with 272 of 278 precincts reporting.
They were supported by the Indiana Political Action Committee for Education, the political action division of the Indiana State Teachers Association.
A SACS graduate, Moppert has said she brought knowledge, education and the ability to foster curiosity and creativity to her classroom, and she looks forward to transferring those skills to the board. She is guided by what’s best for students, she said, because kids are the top priority.
Veit doesn’t have a background in education, but she knows about construction and master planning – experience she said would benefit SACS as it manages enrollment growth and student capacity at elementary and middle schools. She is director of airport development at the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority.
Should trends hold, their election would bring a female majority to the board, but incumbent Doug Copley wasn’t far behind. About 100 votes separated him from Veit; Copley captured 22.6% of the vote.
This was the first time in recent years that voters got their say on Copley, whom the board appointed late last year when a member moved outside the district. Copley previously sought a seat and lost in 2014.
Candidate Amanda Tokos got 22.3% of votes, unofficial and incomplete results showed. She was an outspoken critic of masks during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and gave a presentation about the topic on behalf of the group SACS Patriot Parents during a May 2021 meeting.
About 5% of voters selected Dawn Fritts, the results said.