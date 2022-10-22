* An asterisk denotes incumbent.
Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.
United States
Senator
* Todd Young (R)
Thomas McDermott Jr. (D)
James Sceniak (L)
Representative
District 3
* Jim Banks (R)
Gary Snyder (D)
Nathan Gotsch (I)
Indiana
Secretary of State
Diego Morales (R)
Destiny Wells (D)
Jeffrey Maurer (L)
Auditor
* Tera Klutz (R)
ZeNai Brooks (D)
John Andrew Schick (L)
Treasurer
Daniel Elliott (R)
Jessica McClellan (D)
Representative
District 51
* Dennis Zent (R)
Michael Travis (D)
District 52
* Ben Smaltz (R)
Morgan Rigg (L)
Court of Appeals judicial retention
Shall Judge Paul D. Mathias be retained in office?
Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?
County
Prosecutor
* Jeremy Musser (R)
Clerk
* Tangi Manahan (R)
Auditor
Kelli Wilder-Johnson (R)
Recorder
Dani Lou Parrish (R)
Sheriff
* Rodney Robinson (R)
Surveyor
Jim Slabaugh (R)
Donald Mason (D)
Assessor
Kimberly Anderson (R)
Commissioner
North District
Andy Laughlin (R)
Lon Keyes (D)
Council
District 1
Christina Cress (R)
Judy Rowe (D)
District 2
Richard Shipe (R)
David MacFadyen (D)
District 3
* Ruth Beer(R)
Michael Stephenson (D)
District 4
Tony Isa (R)
Clear Lake
Clerk-Treasurer
Christine Crawford (R)
Town Council
At large
Molly Weber (R)
Fremont
Town Council
At large
Ashlee Hoos (R)
Barry Wilcox (R)
Hamilton
Town Council
District 1
* Nancy Renner (R)
District 4
Tom Werling (R)
Orland
Clerk-Treasurer
* April Sanders (R)
Town Council
At large
* Lance Brodock (R)
Christopher Sanders (R)
* Robin Sears (R)
Schools
(Non-partisan
Steuben MSD
District 1
* Kevin Beard
District 3
* Scott Poor
Prairie Heights
Milford
* Todd Perkins
Millgrove
* Brook German
DeKalb Central
At large
(Vote for 1)
Sarah Garman
* Greg Lantz
JB Samuelson
Grant/Richland
(Vote for 1)
Tony Baker
* Timothy Haynes
Fremont
At large
Abby Probst
Nicholas Treat
District 2
Kayla Delong
Kurtis Dennis
District 3
Andrew Lies
Hamilton
At large
* April Holden
District 1
Brandy Depriest
District 3
* Stacy Shull