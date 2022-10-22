* An asterisk denotes incumbent.

Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.

United States

Senator

* Todd Young (R)

Thomas McDermott Jr. (D)

James Sceniak (L)

Representative

District 3

* Jim Banks (R)

Gary Snyder (D)

Nathan Gotsch (I)

Indiana

Secretary of State

Diego Morales (R)

Destiny Wells (D)

Jeffrey Maurer (L)

Auditor

* Tera Klutz (R)

ZeNai Brooks (D)

John Andrew Schick (L)

Treasurer

Daniel Elliott (R)

Jessica McClellan (D)

Representative

District 51

* Dennis Zent (R)

Michael Travis (D)

District 52

* Ben Smaltz (R)

Morgan Rigg (L)

Court of Appeals judicial retention

Shall Judge Paul D. Mathias be retained in office?

Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?

County

Prosecutor

* Jeremy Musser (R)

Clerk

* Tangi Manahan (R)

Auditor

Kelli Wilder-Johnson (R)

Recorder

Dani Lou Parrish (R)

Sheriff

* Rodney Robinson (R)

Surveyor

Jim Slabaugh (R)

Donald Mason (D)

Assessor

Kimberly Anderson (R)

Commissioner

North District

Andy Laughlin (R)

Lon Keyes (D)

Council

District 1

Christina Cress (R)

Judy Rowe (D)

District 2

Richard Shipe (R)

David MacFadyen (D)

District 3

* Ruth Beer(R)

Michael Stephenson (D)

District 4

Tony Isa (R)

Clear Lake

Clerk-Treasurer

Christine Crawford (R)

Town Council

At large

Molly Weber (R)

Fremont

Town Council

At large

Ashlee Hoos (R)

Barry Wilcox (R)

Hamilton

Town Council

District 1

* Nancy Renner (R)

District 4

Tom Werling (R)

Orland

Clerk-Treasurer

* April Sanders (R)

Town Council

At large

* Lance Brodock (R)

Christopher Sanders (R)

* Robin Sears (R)

Schools

(Non-partisan

Steuben MSD

District 1

* Kevin Beard

District 3

* Scott Poor

Prairie Heights

Milford

* Todd Perkins

Millgrove

* Brook German

DeKalb Central

At large

(Vote for 1)

Sarah Garman

* Greg Lantz

JB Samuelson

Grant/Richland

(Vote for 1)

Tony Baker

* Timothy Haynes

Fremont

At large

Abby Probst

Nicholas Treat

District 2

Kayla Delong

Kurtis Dennis

District 3

Andrew Lies

Hamilton

At large

* April Holden

District 1

Brandy Depriest

District 3

* Stacy Shull