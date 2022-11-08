A √ denotes winner.

* An asterisk denotes incumbent.

Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.

23 of 23 precincts reporting

United States

Senator

√ * Todd Young (R) 6,912

Thomas McDermott Jr. (D) 2,479

James Sceniak (L) 274

Representative

District 3

√ * Jim Banks (R) 6,838

Gary Snyder (D) 2,490

Nathan Gotsch (I) 329

Indiana

Secretary of State

Diego Morales (R) 6,550

Destiny Wells (D) 2,692

Jeffrey Maurer (L) 391

Auditor

* Tera Klutz (R) 6,994

ZeNai Brooks (D) 2,347

John Andrew Schick (L) 266

Treasurer

Daniel Elliott (R) 2,995

Jessica McClellan (D) 2,575

Representative

District 51

* Dennis Zent (R) 5,512

Michael Travis (D) 2,157

District 52

* Ben Smaltz (R) 1,484

Morgan Rigg (L) 269

Court of Appeals judicial retention

Shall Judge Paul D. Mathias be retained in office?

Yes 5,710

No 1,476

Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?

Yes 5,608

No 1,518

County

Prosecutor

√* Jeremy Musser (R) 7,833

Clerk

√* Tangi Manahan (R) 7,885

Auditor

√ Kelli Wilder-Johnson (R) 7,790

Recorder

√ Dani Lou Parrish (R) 7,818

Sheriff

√ * Rodney Robinson (R) 7,998

Surveyor

√ Jim Slabaugh (R) 7,148

Donald Mason (D) 2,405

Assessor

√ Kimberly Anderson (R) 7,681

Commissioner

North District

√ Andy Laughlin (R) 7,100

Lon Keyes (D) 2,459

Council

District 1

√ Christina Cress (R) 2,117

Judy Rowe (D) 752

District 2

√ Richard Shipe (R)  1,211

David MacFadyen (D) 493

District 3

√ * Ruth Beer(R) 1,950

Michael Stephenson (D) 554

District 4

√ Tony Isa (R) 2,027

Clear Lake

Clerk-Treasurer

√ Christine Crawford (R) 181

Town Council

At large

√ Molly Weber (R) 146

Fremont

Town Council

At large

√ Ashlee Hoos (R) 272

Barry Wilcox (R) 236

Hamilton

Town Council

District 1

√ * Nancy Renner (R) 425

District 4

√ Tom Werling (R) 428

Orland

Clerk-Treasurer

√ * April Sanders (R) 82

Town Council

At large

√* Lance Brodock (R) 60

√ Christopher Sanders (R) 47

√ * Robin Sears (R) 58

Schools

(Non-partisan

Steuben MSD

District 1

√ * Kevin Beard 3,141

District 3

√ * Scott Poor 3,090

Prairie Heights

Milford

√* Todd Perkins 1,094

Millgrove

√* Brook German 1,026

DeKalb Central

At large

(Vote for 1)

Sarah Garman 15

* Greg Lantz 11

JB Samuelson 5

Grant/Richland

(Vote for 1)

Tony Baker 20

* Timothy Haynes 8

Fremont

At large

√ Abby Probst 1,373

√ Nicholas Treat 406

District 2

Kayla Delong 699

Kurtis Dennis 318

√ Benjamin Roederer 737

District 3

√ Andrew Lies 1,485

Hamilton

At large

√ * April Holden 698

District 1

√ Brandy Depriest 25

District 3

√ * Stacy Shull 313