A √ denotes winner.
* An asterisk denotes incumbent.
Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.
United States
Senator
√ * Todd Young (R) 6,912
Thomas McDermott Jr. (D) 2,479
James Sceniak (L) 274
Representative
District 3
√ * Jim Banks (R) 6,838
Gary Snyder (D) 2,490
Nathan Gotsch (I) 329
Indiana
Secretary of State
Diego Morales (R) 6,550
Destiny Wells (D) 2,692
Jeffrey Maurer (L) 391
Auditor
* Tera Klutz (R) 6,994
ZeNai Brooks (D) 2,347
John Andrew Schick (L) 266
Treasurer
Daniel Elliott (R) 2,995
Jessica McClellan (D) 2,575
Representative
District 51
* Dennis Zent (R) 5,512
Michael Travis (D) 2,157
District 52
* Ben Smaltz (R) 1,484
Morgan Rigg (L) 269
Court of Appeals judicial retention
Shall Judge Paul D. Mathias be retained in office?
Yes 5,710
No 1,476
Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?
Yes 5,608
No 1,518
County
Prosecutor
√* Jeremy Musser (R) 7,833
Clerk
√* Tangi Manahan (R) 7,885
Auditor
√ Kelli Wilder-Johnson (R) 7,790
Recorder
√ Dani Lou Parrish (R) 7,818
Sheriff
√ * Rodney Robinson (R) 7,998
Surveyor
√ Jim Slabaugh (R) 7,148
Donald Mason (D) 2,405
Assessor
√ Kimberly Anderson (R) 7,681
Commissioner
North District
√ Andy Laughlin (R) 7,100
Lon Keyes (D) 2,459
Council
District 1
√ Christina Cress (R) 2,117
Judy Rowe (D) 752
District 2
√ Richard Shipe (R) 1,211
David MacFadyen (D) 493
District 3
√ * Ruth Beer(R) 1,950
Michael Stephenson (D) 554
District 4
√ Tony Isa (R) 2,027
Clear Lake
Clerk-Treasurer
√ Christine Crawford (R) 181
Town Council
At large
√ Molly Weber (R) 146
Fremont
Town Council
At large
√ Ashlee Hoos (R) 272
Barry Wilcox (R) 236
Hamilton
Town Council
District 1
√ * Nancy Renner (R) 425
District 4
√ Tom Werling (R) 428
Orland
Clerk-Treasurer
√ * April Sanders (R) 82
Town Council
At large
√* Lance Brodock (R) 60
√ Christopher Sanders (R) 47
√ * Robin Sears (R) 58
Schools
(Non-partisan
Steuben MSD
District 1
√ * Kevin Beard 3,141
District 3
√ * Scott Poor 3,090
Prairie Heights
Milford
√* Todd Perkins 1,094
Millgrove
√* Brook German 1,026
DeKalb Central
At large
(Vote for 1)
Sarah Garman 15
* Greg Lantz 11
JB Samuelson 5
Grant/Richland
(Vote for 1)
Tony Baker 20
* Timothy Haynes 8
Fremont
At large
√ Abby Probst 1,373
√ Nicholas Treat 406
District 2
Kayla Delong 699
Kurtis Dennis 318
√ Benjamin Roederer 737
District 3
√ Andrew Lies 1,485
Hamilton
At large
√ * April Holden 698
District 1
√ Brandy Depriest 25
District 3
√ * Stacy Shull 313