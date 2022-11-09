New unofficial vote totals Wednesday showed the race for one Southwest Allen County Schools board seat came down to three ballots.
Stephanie Veit’s election night lead over incumbent Doug Copley shrunk from about 100 votes to three with all precincts reporting. She got 6,634 votes. He got 6,631.
It’s possible the outcome could change. Amy Scrogham, director of the Allen County Election Board, said there are about 75 provisional ballots, and those deemed eligible will be counted Nov. 18. She couldn’t provide precinct-level data.
The other at-large board seat went to retired SACS teacher Kim Moppert. She captured 7,825 votes, or 26.9%.
With Moppert and Veit’s election, the five-member board will have a female majority beginning in January, presuming Veit’s lead holds. Terms are four years.
Copley hoped to secure his first full term after joining the board late last year by appointment.
Wednesday’s revised tally also confirmed the voters renewed an operating referendum that will support salaries and benefits for 72 people, including 43 current and 14 new teachers.
Unofficial results showed 68.6% of voters supported the previously approved tax rate – 15 cents per $100 of assessed home value. Officials expect this will equate to a monthly increase of $8 or less for most voters. It will be in effect from 2023 to 2030.
Superintendent Park Ginder thanked voters for their investment in schools, noting it will let SACS retain and recruit high-quality staff.
“The voting results for the renewal of Southwest Allen County Schools operating referendum speaks to our community’s continued commitment to education and the value placed on preparing today’s learners for tomorrow’s opportunities,” he said in a statement.
The outcome in the Northwest Allen County Schools board race remained unchanged Wednesday. Incumbent Kristi Schlatter defeated Benjamin MacDonald in District 3, and at-large seats went to incumbent Elizabeth Hathaway and Darren Vogt.
Brett Stover of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.