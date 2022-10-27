Two first-time candidates are vying for the Allen County sheriff’s position as Sheriff David Gladieux finishes a second consecutive term and state law prevents him from running for a third.

This year’s issues include jail improvements ordered by the federal court, scrutiny of the sheriff’s commissary fund and a need for officers in the jail and on the road, making the race between Democrat Kevin Hunter and Republican Troy Hershberger one of the most watched in Allen County. The position's salary is $170,276 for the fiscal year July 2022 through June 2023.

Both men have worked in law enforcement their entire careers, moved up through the ranks of their respective agencies and have been innovators. Hunter has been with the Fort Wayne Police Department for 33 years after serving two years in the city’s reserve officer volunteer program. He’s now a captain overseeing administration matters and remains involved with the vice and narcotics division.

Hershberger will reach 33 years with the sheriff’s department in November and started by working seven years in the jail. He’s chief deputy and said he’s held pretty much every position, from policing to administrative.

Commissary fund

The commissary fund is financed with the money prisoners spend on optional items, such as internet use, and it’s overseen by the state board of accounts, not the Allen County Council. About six months ago, its balance was more than $1 million, but it was down to less than $500,000 at the end of September.

“It’s kind of broad what you can use it on,” Hershberger said. Recently, it’s been used to buy vehicles and equipment, especially with vehicle prices increasing 30%. Hershberger would use it for technology, such as body cams. Some money would remain in reserve for unforeseen costs, and he’d continue to donate some to nonprofits, including fundraisers for women’s shelters and especially children’s programs.

Hunter said he’d like to use the commissary fund for a comprehensive study of Allen County’s criminal justice system to find its needs. He’d also like to create a non-partisan commission with representatives from the community, courts and law enforcement to look at the results. The study would include every part of the detention process, he said.

Allen County Jail

“I definitely see there is a need for something, some kind of new jail,” Hunter said. “We don’t need a 1,100 bed jail.” A larger jail means a tendency to try and fill it, he added.

Hunter would like to see a separate facility that houses inmates with mental health issues and substance abuse issues. He said the study he wants to do would dictate what the needs are for each building.

Hershberger said that considering the county has received three federal directives on jail overcrowding during his time with the department, “it’s time to move forward with the new jail.”

Not building now just delays construction and costs, he said. A modern jail with pods where programs and recreation come to the inmates would reduce staffing needs because staff wouldn't need to escort them inmates to other areas. Having two facilities would split staff, requiring more hiring, he said.

Hiring

The sheriff’s department starts those it hires in the Allen County Jail and promotes confinement officers to policing positions from there. The federal lawsuit said the jail needs more guards.

Hires are currently at 90%, more than any other jail in Indiana, Hershberger said. However, “it’s a never-ending hiring process,” and there are three people who work on recruiting full time.

Four years ago, Hershberger started making promotions to patrol positions only from jail staff. The effort increases applications for the jail positions, he said. Police officers need to be at least 21 years old, but guards can be 18. Those who want to go into law enforcement, including those take criminal justice courses, learn to communicate effectively, and the department can see how they work under stressful conditions.

Hunter said he’d create a recruiting team to go to job fairs and colleges, making sure that the team includes minorities so potential candidates can see themselves represented in the officers. He also wants recruiting to reflect the community, working to increase people of color on the force, including Hispanic and Burmese officers.

He would retain the process of starting officers at the jail but would end starting 18-year-olds. Hunter is concerned that 18-year-old guards can’t handle complex situations and savvy, manipulative older criminals.

Experience

The candidates see their experience as an asset.

“I’m invested in this community,” Hunter said, adding that is part of his career in law enforcement. “What I’ve found is collaboration is the key. We have to work with others to get things done.”

Hershberger said he has the experience of working in the department his entire career. “I carry that experience, that institutional knowledge of what the sheriff’s department is and has (been) and will be,” he said.