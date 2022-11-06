It has become a familiar refrain in reporting by news outlets from around the country: We are seeing many people in the adult workforce take a pause, take stock and take a look around for new or better opportunities.
This has left employers struggling to find workers to fill open positions in a phenomenon some have called the “great resignation.” In the past year, some 40 million or so workers left lower-wage jobs to seek higher wages or jobs that enable a higher degree of work/life balance.
As The Journal Gazette reported earlier this year, Allen County has seen a parallel phenomenon, though one centered in the decisions of recent high school graduates rather than in the workforce.
As elsewhere in the state and the country, our region has seen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic a decline in college-going rates for students coming directly from high school. This phenomenon, of course, should come as no surprise if we consider the context of the “great resignation”: High school graduates are entering a workforce that has many opportunities, and they, like their counterparts already in the workforce, are pausing, taking stock and making decisions about what they want out of life and about how a job or career can assist them in meeting the goals they have for their life.
In other words, if waiting to enroll in college can be understood as a parallel to the “great resignation,” then that holistic assessment that shapes college decision-making takes on renewed importance. Which university should I attend? What should I study? Will it get me a good job? Will I be happy doing that?
Those engaged in this process would do well to read the column written by Janet Badia, Dean of the College of Liberal Arts at Purdue Fort Wayne, published on this page July 10 (“Setting the stage/For many college students, a liberal arts education remains the surest path to long-term success”). Writing to celebrate the one-year anniversary of our new College of Liberal Arts, Badia shared wise advice with new graduates and the caring adults who influence them: “The best college education one can buy these days is one that keeps a student engaged in their education and prepared to adapt to a rapidly evolving ‘workscape’ and world.”
As department heads in the College of Liberal Arts at PFW, we fully agree. We know how our comprehensive, well-rounded programs keep students engaged, prepare them for their first job out of college and provide them with the knowledge and skills necessary to meet the many challenges they will face over the arc of their career. This includes being prepared to adapt quickly to changing circumstances in the job market as well as identify and take advantage of opportunities that didn’t exist when they entered college.
A liberal arts degree prepares students not just for one job but for the many jobs people have throughout their careers. As noted in a 2021 study by the Association of American Colleges and Universities, 93% of employers agree that a job candidate’s “demonstrated capacity to think critically, communicate clearly and solve complex problems is more important than their undergraduate major.”
These are the very skills we teach in the degree programs our college offers. These skills, importantly, prepare students to shape the arc of their career to achieve success in both work and life.
This is something we as department heads know from celebrating the many achievements of our graduates. The value of a liberal arts education is evident in the life satisfaction of our graduates but also, importantly, it is on display in their economic success and in the contributions they make in our region and beyond.
As our graduates tell us, their success has helped them recognize just how valuable a liberal arts degree from PFW is. We would argue it is likely one of the best investments you can make in yourself, in your family and in the northeast Indiana community.
This is because our college is committed to preparing students to face the challenges of today and those of tomorrow.
As the faculty of the college say in our mission statement, “Our core mission is to provide students a broad liberal arts education that is rich in tradition and responsive to a culturally diverse, technologically advanced and ever-changing world.”
We all want to help more students graduate from college. With the support of faculty in our college, a liberal arts degree just might be the path a student needs to connect their talents with the needs of the community.