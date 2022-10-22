* An asterisk denotes incumbent.

Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.

United States

Senator

* Todd Young (R)

Thomas McDermott Jr. (D)

James Sceniak (L)

Representative

District 3

* Jim Banks (R)

Gary Snyder (D)

Nathan Gotsch (I)

Indiana

Secretary of State

Diego Morales (R)

Destiny Wells (D)

Jeffrey Maurer (L)

Auditor

* Tera Klutz (R)

ZeNai Brooks (D)

John Andrew Schick (L)

Treasurer

Daniel Elliott (R)

Jessica McClellan (D)

Senate

District 19

* Travis Holdman (R)

Representative

District 50

Lorissa Sweet (R)

Tammari Ingalls (D)

District 79

* Matthew Lehman (R)

Court of Appeals judicial retention

Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?

County

Clerk

* Beth Davis(R)

Assessor

Laura Roberts (R)

Auditor

* Lisa McCormick (R)

Commissioner

District 1

* Mike Vanover (R)

Council

District 1

Brian Lambert (R)

Brian Hollingsworth (D)

District 2

* Steven Huggins (R)

District 3

* Todd Mahnensmith (R)

District 4

Brandon Harnish (R)

Sheriff

* Scott Holliday (R)

Prosecutor

Colin Andrews (R)

* Andrew Carnall (D)

Ossian

Town Council

At large

(Vote for 2)

* Joshua Barkley (R)

John Bodner (D)

* Jeff Kemper(R)

Stephanie Tucker (L)

Zanesville

Clerk-Treasurer

Tara Bowersock (R)

* Julie Christian(D)

Town Council

(Vote for 3)

Jack Blacksten (R)

* Barbara O’Connor (D)

* John Schumacher (R)

Issac Zent (R)

Markle

Town Council

Wells/Huntington

* Blake Caley

Schools

(Non-partisan)

Bluffton-Harrison

District 2

* Bruce Holland

R. Jeffrey Kyle

At large

Peter Koiner

* Julie Thompson

Robert Trexler

Northern Wells

Rockcreek Township

* Chad Kline

At large

* Corey Krug

Union Township

Traci Neuenschwander

Southern Wells

Chester Township

Amanda Gaskill

Kyle Heath

Andrew Pursifull

Liberty Township

Delora Schneider

Public question, Southern Wells

Shall Southern Wells Community Schools continue to impose increased property taxes paid to the school corporation by homeowners and business for eight (8) years immediately following the holding of the referendum for the purpose of funding a Taxpayer Investment Plan which will include retaining teachers and staff, maintain classroom sizes, and supporting career and college readiness programs and the Operations Fund with the renewal of the existing maximum referendum property tax rate of $0.127? The property tax increase requested in this referendum was originally approved by the voters in 2016 and originally increased the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a residence within the school corporation by 21.15% and originally increased the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a business property within the school corporation by 24.23%.