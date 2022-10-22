* An asterisk denotes incumbent.
Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.
United States
Senator
* Todd Young (R)
Thomas McDermott Jr. (D)
James Sceniak (L)
Representative
District 3
* Jim Banks (R)
Gary Snyder (D)
Nathan Gotsch (I)
Indiana
Secretary of State
Diego Morales (R)
Destiny Wells (D)
Jeffrey Maurer (L)
Auditor
* Tera Klutz (R)
ZeNai Brooks (D)
John Andrew Schick (L)
Treasurer
Daniel Elliott (R)
Jessica McClellan (D)
Senate
District 19
* Travis Holdman (R)
Representative
District 50
Lorissa Sweet (R)
Tammari Ingalls (D)
District 79
* Matthew Lehman (R)
Court of Appeals judicial retention
Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?
County
Clerk
* Beth Davis(R)
Assessor
Laura Roberts (R)
Auditor
* Lisa McCormick (R)
Commissioner
District 1
* Mike Vanover (R)
Council
District 1
Brian Lambert (R)
Brian Hollingsworth (D)
District 2
* Steven Huggins (R)
District 3
* Todd Mahnensmith (R)
District 4
Brandon Harnish (R)
Sheriff
* Scott Holliday (R)
Prosecutor
Colin Andrews (R)
* Andrew Carnall (D)
Ossian
Town Council
At large
(Vote for 2)
* Joshua Barkley (R)
John Bodner (D)
* Jeff Kemper(R)
Stephanie Tucker (L)
Zanesville
Clerk-Treasurer
Tara Bowersock (R)
* Julie Christian(D)
Town Council
(Vote for 3)
Jack Blacksten (R)
* Barbara O’Connor (D)
* John Schumacher (R)
Issac Zent (R)
Markle
Town Council
Wells/Huntington
* Blake Caley
Schools
(Non-partisan)
Bluffton-Harrison
District 2
* Bruce Holland
R. Jeffrey Kyle
At large
Peter Koiner
* Julie Thompson
Robert Trexler
Northern Wells
Rockcreek Township
* Chad Kline
At large
* Corey Krug
Union Township
Traci Neuenschwander
Southern Wells
Chester Township
Amanda Gaskill
Kyle Heath
Andrew Pursifull
Liberty Township
Delora Schneider
Public question, Southern Wells
Shall Southern Wells Community Schools continue to impose increased property taxes paid to the school corporation by homeowners and business for eight (8) years immediately following the holding of the referendum for the purpose of funding a Taxpayer Investment Plan which will include retaining teachers and staff, maintain classroom sizes, and supporting career and college readiness programs and the Operations Fund with the renewal of the existing maximum referendum property tax rate of $0.127? The property tax increase requested in this referendum was originally approved by the voters in 2016 and originally increased the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a residence within the school corporation by 21.15% and originally increased the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a business property within the school corporation by 24.23%.