A √ denotes winner
* An asterisk denotes incumbent.
Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.
22 of 22 precincts reporting
United States
Senator
√*Todd Young (R) 7,317
Thomas McDermott Jr. (D) 1,576
James Sceniak (L) 248
Representative
District 3
√*Jim Banks (R) 7,172
Gary Snyder (D) 1,622
Nathan Gotsch (I) 336
Indiana
Secretary of State
Diego Morales (R) 6,797
Destiny Wells (D) 1,882
Jeffrey Maurer (L) 389
Auditor
*Tera Klutz (R) 7,257
ZeNai Brooks (D) 1,509
John Andrew Schick (L) 305
Treasurer
Daniel Elliott (R) 7,309
Jessica McClellan (D) 1,741
Senate
District 19
√*Travis Holdman (R) 7,588
Representative
District 50
Lorissa Sweet (R) 277
Tammari Ingalls (D) 37
District 79
*Matthew Lehman (R) 7,474
Court of Appeals judicial retention
Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?
Yes 5,599
No 2,066
County
Clerk
√*Beth Davis (R) 7,980
Assessor
√ Laura Roberts (R) 7,919
Auditor
√*Lisa McCormick (R) 7,987
Commissioner
District 1
√*Mike Vanover (R) 7,427
Council
District 1
√ Brian Lambert (R) 2,189
Brian Hollingsworth (D) 430
District 2
√*Steven Huggins (R) 2,168
District 3
√*Todd Mahnensmith (R) 1,964
District 4
√ Brandon Harnish (R) 1,343
Sheriff
√*Scott Holliday (R) 8,009
Prosecutor
√ Colin Andrews (R) 7,178
*Andrew Carnall (D) 1,882
Ossian
Town Council
At large
(Vote for 2)
√*Joshua Barkley (R) 622
John Bodner (D) 189
*Jeff Kemper (R) 487
√ Stephanie Tucker (L) 539
Zanesville
Clerk-Treasurer
Tara Bowersock (R) 82
*Julie Christian (D) 90
Town Council
(Vote for 3)
Jack Blacksten (R) 83
*Barbara O’Connor (D) 94
*John Schuhmacher (R) 117
Issac Zent (R) 96
Markle
Town Council
Wells/Huntington
*Blake Caley 129
Schools
(Non-partisan)
Bluffton-Harrison
District 2
√*Bruce Holland 1,265
R. Jeffrey Kyle 907
At large
Peter Koiner 513
√*Julie Thompson 1,357
Robert Trexler 342
Northern Wells
Rockcreek Township
√*Chad Kline 3,451
At large
√*Corey Krug 3,506
Union Township
√ Traci Neuenschwander 3,757
Southern Wells
Chester Township
Amanda Gaskill 412
Kyle Heath 183
Andrew Pursifull 559
Liberty Township
√ Delora Schneider 1,030
Public question, Southern Wells
Shall Southern Wells Community Schools continue to impose increased property taxes paid to the school corporation by homeowners and business for eight (8) years immediately following the holding of the referendum for the purpose of funding a Taxpayer Investment Plan which will include retaining teachers and staff, maintain classroom sizes, and supporting career and college readiness programs and the Operations Fund with the renewal of the existing maximum referendum property tax rate of $0.127? The property tax increase requested in this referendum was originally approved by the voters in 2016 and originally increased the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a residence within the school corporation by 21.15% and originally increased the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a business property within the school corporation by 24.23%.
Yes 925
No 382