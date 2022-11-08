A √ denotes winner

* An asterisk denotes incumbent.

Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.

22 of 22 precincts reporting

United States

Senator

√*Todd Young (R) 7,317

Thomas McDermott Jr. (D) 1,576

James Sceniak (L) 248

Representative

District 3

√*Jim Banks (R) 7,172

Gary Snyder (D) 1,622

Nathan Gotsch (I) 336

Indiana

Secretary of State

Diego Morales (R) 6,797

Destiny Wells (D) 1,882

Jeffrey Maurer (L) 389

Auditor

*Tera Klutz (R) 7,257

ZeNai Brooks (D) 1,509

John Andrew Schick (L) 305

Treasurer

Daniel Elliott (R) 7,309

Jessica McClellan (D) 1,741

Senate

District 19

√*Travis Holdman (R) 7,588

Representative

District 50

Lorissa Sweet (R) 277

Tammari Ingalls (D) 37

District 79

*Matthew Lehman (R) 7,474

Court of Appeals judicial retention

Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?

Yes 5,599

No 2,066

County

Clerk

√*Beth Davis (R) 7,980

Assessor

√ Laura Roberts (R) 7,919

Auditor

√*Lisa McCormick (R) 7,987

Commissioner

District 1

√*Mike Vanover (R) 7,427

Council

District 1

√ Brian Lambert (R) 2,189

Brian Hollingsworth (D) 430

District 2

√*Steven Huggins (R) 2,168

District 3

√*Todd Mahnensmith (R) 1,964

District 4

√ Brandon Harnish (R) 1,343

Sheriff

√*Scott Holliday (R) 8,009

Prosecutor

√ Colin Andrews (R) 7,178

*Andrew Carnall (D) 1,882

Ossian

Town Council

At large

(Vote for 2)

√*Joshua Barkley (R) 622

John Bodner (D) 189

*Jeff Kemper (R) 487

√ Stephanie Tucker (L) 539

Zanesville

Clerk-Treasurer

Tara Bowersock (R) 82

*Julie Christian (D) 90

Town Council

(Vote for 3)

Jack Blacksten (R) 83

*Barbara O’Connor (D) 94

*John Schuhmacher (R) 117

Issac Zent (R) 96

Markle

Town Council

Wells/Huntington

*Blake Caley 129

Schools

(Non-partisan)

Bluffton-Harrison

District 2

√*Bruce Holland 1,265

R. Jeffrey Kyle 907

At large

Peter Koiner 513

√*Julie Thompson 1,357

Robert Trexler 342

Northern Wells

Rockcreek Township

√*Chad Kline 3,451

At large

√*Corey Krug 3,506

Union Township

√ Traci Neuenschwander 3,757

Southern Wells

Chester Township

Amanda Gaskill 412

Kyle Heath 183

Andrew Pursifull 559

Liberty Township

√ Delora Schneider 1,030

Public question, Southern Wells

Shall Southern Wells Community Schools continue to impose increased property taxes paid to the school corporation by homeowners and business for eight (8) years immediately following the holding of the referendum for the purpose of funding a Taxpayer Investment Plan which will include retaining teachers and staff, maintain classroom sizes, and supporting career and college readiness programs and the Operations Fund with the renewal of the existing maximum referendum property tax rate of $0.127? The property tax increase requested in this referendum was originally approved by the voters in 2016 and originally increased the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a residence within the school corporation by 21.15% and originally increased the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a business property within the school corporation by 24.23%.

Yes 925

No 382