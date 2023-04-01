When Fort Wayne voters go to the polls this year, topics including public safety, city services and development on the city’s south side could weigh on their minds.
Even policy issues that might seem settled could be brought up during the campaign, said Andy Downs, director emeritus of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics. Those issues include the city’s garbage collection and the new county jail.
Both Republican and Democratic mayoral candidates could score political points by focusing on the way the city provides services, he said.
Public safety will also be an issue, but Downs noted it’s “as much a perception issue as a reality issue,” because people’s feelings about crime don’t necessarily match up with the data.
“You get a few high-profile crimes, or very visible crimes, and suddenly people start thinking, ‘Well, I’m not very safe here. This is not a safe community. Et cetera,’ ” he said.
Larry Gist, president of the local NAACP chapter, said his main concern this year is about how candidates will work to increase development on the city’s south side. He noted the south side is home to many of Fort Wayne’s minority families, including large parts of its Black, Latino and Burmese communities.
Although some progress has been made, including work on the new Pontiac Street grocery, Gist said there’s still a ways to go.
“What are you going to do about the south side of Fort Wayne, about developing Fort Wayne? It’s been slow in coming,” he said. “They give us a little park, give us a little bridge, give us some lights in the neighborhood.”
Gist’s other top issues are the impact of the new jail and addressing mental health in the city. He also wants candidates to follow through, not just make promises to get elected.
“You don’t see these people come out until election time,” Gist said. “I mean, especially on the south side of town, you don’t see that till now. Where were you at the last four years prior to the election?”
Diane Rogers, president of the Oxford Community Association, said she’s not pleased with the election process, because she thinks it doesn’t give room or opportunity for the people whose voices really need to be heard.
The biggest issue facing the city is the lack of opportunities on the city’s southeast side, Rogers said. She doesn’t believe much will change on that front, however, regardless of the outcome of this year’s election.
“You elect who you’re going to elect. Ain’t nothing going to change,” Rogers said. “They’re always going to do this side of town last.”
Rachel Tobin-Smith, a co-founder of local nonpartisan group Advancing Voices of Women, also known as AVOW, said the organization wants to see candidates elected who are willing to reach across the aisle.
“We are all about people having good civil discourse on City Council, and including women and making sure that women are represented well – not just on the City Council, but … on boards and commissions,” she said.
Safety, neighborhoods and good development are important issues, Tobin-Smith said, along with equal pay for women.
Before 2019, only eight women in the city’s history had served on the council. Now, the council has two female members, Sharon Tucker and Michelle Chambers, and those numbers could increase.
Tobin-Smith said this year’s city elections represent a unique opportunity for women in Fort Wayne. She can’t remember a time when this many women were on the primary ballot for city government, including Republican Lana Keesling and Democrat Porsche Williams, who are running for clerk.
Five candidates are graduates of AVOW’s campaign institute, Tobin-Smith said, and two are faculty of the institute.
“I believe that women are beginning to see themselves in these roles. … We say all the time that men just run, but women need to be asked,” Tobin-Smith said. “But women are now just deciding to run; they are no longer waiting to be asked.”