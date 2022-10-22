* An asterisk denotes incumbent.

Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.

United States

Senator

* Todd Young (R)

Thomas McDermott Jr. (D)

James Sceniak (L)

Representative

District 3

* Jim Banks (R)

Gary Snyder (D)

Nathan Gotsch (I)

Indiana

Secretary of State

Diego Morales (R)

Destiny Wells (D)

Jeffrey Maurer (L)

Auditor

* Tera Klutz (R)

ZeNai Brooks (D)

John Andrew Schick (L)

Treasurer

Daniel Elliott (R)

Jessica McClellan (D)

Representative

District 18

* David Abbott (R)

District 83

* Christopher Judy (R)

Court of Appeals judicial retention

Shall Judge Paul D. Mathias be retained in office?

Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?

County

Clerk

* Cindy Doolittle (R)

Auditor

* Tiffany Deakins (R)

Recorder

* Rosemary Brown (R)

Sheriff

Jason Spencer (R)

Circuit Court judge

*Matthew Rentschler (R)

Superior Court judge

*Douglas Fahl (R)

Prosecutor

*Daniel Sigler (R)

Assessor

* *Kimberly Erdly (R)

Commissioner

District 2

Rob Schuman (R)

Isaac Beam (D)

Jarryd Myers (L)

Council

District 1

* John Barrett (R)

Ryan Day (D)

District 2

* Kim Wheeler (R)

Scott Allison (L)

District 3

Nick Brewer (R)

District 4

* Thomas Warner (R)

Churubusco

Town Council

(Vote for 2)

* Devin Keener (R)

* Nathan Van Horn (R)

Schools

(Non-partisan)

Whitley County

Columbia City

(Vote for 2)

Cynthia Jo Franklin Kumfer

Michael Malcom

Katherine Method

Heather Shively

Brian Smethers

Columbia Township

(Vote for 1)

James Schortgen

Ronald Schweyer

Trenton Shoda

Sharon Simmons

* David Smith

Thorncreek Township

(Vote for 1)

* Mary Ann Schaefer

Lindsey Danielle Smith

Smith-Green

District 1

(Vote for 1)

Kassie Jo Taskey

Brice Lee Winget

District 2

(Vote for 1)

* Jeremy Hart

Steven Thomas

District 3

Randy Troyer

Whitko

District 4

(Vote for 1)

* Bill Patrick

Debra Thomas