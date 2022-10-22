* An asterisk denotes incumbent.
Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.
United States
Senator
* Todd Young (R)
Thomas McDermott Jr. (D)
James Sceniak (L)
Representative
District 3
* Jim Banks (R)
Gary Snyder (D)
Nathan Gotsch (I)
Indiana
Secretary of State
Diego Morales (R)
Destiny Wells (D)
Jeffrey Maurer (L)
Auditor
* Tera Klutz (R)
ZeNai Brooks (D)
John Andrew Schick (L)
Treasurer
Daniel Elliott (R)
Jessica McClellan (D)
Representative
District 18
* David Abbott (R)
District 83
* Christopher Judy (R)
Court of Appeals judicial retention
Shall Judge Paul D. Mathias be retained in office?
Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?
County
Clerk
* Cindy Doolittle (R)
Auditor
* Tiffany Deakins (R)
Recorder
* Rosemary Brown (R)
Sheriff
Jason Spencer (R)
Circuit Court judge
*Matthew Rentschler (R)
Superior Court judge
*Douglas Fahl (R)
Prosecutor
*Daniel Sigler (R)
Assessor
* *Kimberly Erdly (R)
Commissioner
District 2
Rob Schuman (R)
Isaac Beam (D)
Jarryd Myers (L)
Council
District 1
* John Barrett (R)
Ryan Day (D)
District 2
* Kim Wheeler (R)
Scott Allison (L)
District 3
Nick Brewer (R)
District 4
* Thomas Warner (R)
Churubusco
Town Council
(Vote for 2)
* Devin Keener (R)
* Nathan Van Horn (R)
Schools
(Non-partisan)
Whitley County
Columbia City
(Vote for 2)
Cynthia Jo Franklin Kumfer
Michael Malcom
Katherine Method
Heather Shively
Brian Smethers
Columbia Township
(Vote for 1)
James Schortgen
Ronald Schweyer
Trenton Shoda
Sharon Simmons
* David Smith
Thorncreek Township
(Vote for 1)
* Mary Ann Schaefer
Lindsey Danielle Smith
Smith-Green
District 1
(Vote for 1)
Kassie Jo Taskey
Brice Lee Winget
District 2
(Vote for 1)
* Jeremy Hart
Steven Thomas
District 3
Randy Troyer
Whitko
District 4
(Vote for 1)
* Bill Patrick
Debra Thomas