* An asterisk denotes incumbent. A checkmark denotes winner.

A √ denotes winner.

Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.

33 of 33 precincts reporting

United States

Senator

* Todd Young (R) - 8,582

Thomas McDermott Jr. (D) - 2,439

James Sceniak (L) - 442

Representative

District 3

* Jim Banks (R) - 8,344

Gary Snyder (D) - 2,552

Nathan Gotsch (I) - 611

Indiana

Secretary of State

Diego Morales (R) - 8,053

Destiny Wells (D) - 2,743

Jeffrey Maurer (L) - 631

Auditor

* Tera Klutz (R) - 8,614

ZeNai Brooks (D) - 2,308

John Andrew Schick (L) - 489

Treasurer

Daniel Elliott (R) - 8,784

Jessica McClellan (D) - 2,603

Representative

District 18

* David Abbott (R) - 4,403

District 83

* Christopher Judy (R) - 5,189

Court of Appeals judicial retention

Shall Judge Paul D. Mathias be retained in office?

Yes - 7,301

No - 2,134

Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?

Yes - 7,168

No - 2,210

County

Clerk

* Cindy Doolittle (R) - 9,736

Auditor

* Tiffany Deakins (R) - 9,640

Recorder

* Rosemary Brown (R) - 9,721

Sheriff

√ Jason Spencer (R) - 9,890

Circuit Court judge

* Matthew Rentschler (R) - 9,788

Superior Court judge

* Douglas Fahl (R) - 9,845

Prosecutor

* Daniel Sigler (R) - 9,713

Assessor

* Kimberly Erdly (R) - 9,497

Commissioner

District 2

√ Rob Schuman (R) - 8,526

Isaac Beam (D) - 2,216

Jarryd Myers (L) - 651

Council

District 1

* John Barrett (R) - 2,231

Ryan Day (L) - 399

District 2

* Kim Wheeler (R) - 2,321

Scott Allison (L) - 513

District 3

√ Nick Brewer (R) - 2,110

District 4

* Thomas Warner (R) - 2,495

Churubusco

Town Council

(Vote for 2)

* Devin Keener (R) - 350

* Nathan Van Horn (R) - 331

Schools

(Non-partisan)

Whitley County

Columbia City

(Vote for 2)

Cynthia Jo Franklin Kumfer - 1,438

Michael Malcom - 1,804

√ Katherine Method - 2,268

√ Heather Shively - 4,726

Brian Smethers - 1,985

Columbia Township

(Vote for 1)

James Schortgen - 1,089

Ronald Schweyer - 1,112

Trenton Shoda - 1,154

Sharon Simmons - 1,160

* David Smith - 2,132

Thorncreek Township

(Vote for 1)

* Mary Ann Schaefer - 3,508

Lindsey Danielle Smith - 3,187

Smith-Green

District 1

(Vote for 1)

√ Kassie Jo Taskey - 783

Brice Lee Winget - 629

District 2

(Vote for 1)

* Jeremy Hart - 906

Steven Thomas - 440

District 3

√ Randy Troyer - 478

Whitko

District 4

(Vote for 1)

* Bill Patrick - 694

Debra Thomas - 575

District 5

* Scott Werstler - 1,044