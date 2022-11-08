* An asterisk denotes incumbent. A checkmark denotes winner.
A √ denotes winner.
Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.
33 of 33 precincts reporting
United States
Senator
√* Todd Young (R) - 8,582
Thomas McDermott Jr. (D) - 2,439
James Sceniak (L) - 442
Representative
District 3
√* Jim Banks (R) - 8,344
Gary Snyder (D) - 2,552
Nathan Gotsch (I) - 611
Indiana
Secretary of State
Diego Morales (R) - 8,053
Destiny Wells (D) - 2,743
Jeffrey Maurer (L) - 631
Auditor
* Tera Klutz (R) - 8,614
ZeNai Brooks (D) - 2,308
John Andrew Schick (L) - 489
Treasurer
Daniel Elliott (R) - 8,784
Jessica McClellan (D) - 2,603
Representative
District 18
√* David Abbott (R) - 4,403
District 83
√* Christopher Judy (R) - 5,189
Court of Appeals judicial retention
Shall Judge Paul D. Mathias be retained in office?
Yes - 7,301
No - 2,134
Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?
Yes - 7,168
No - 2,210
County
Clerk
√* Cindy Doolittle (R) - 9,736
Auditor
√* Tiffany Deakins (R) - 9,640
Recorder
√* Rosemary Brown (R) - 9,721
Sheriff
√ Jason Spencer (R) - 9,890
Circuit Court judge
√* Matthew Rentschler (R) - 9,788
Superior Court judge
√* Douglas Fahl (R) - 9,845
Prosecutor
√* Daniel Sigler (R) - 9,713
Assessor
√* Kimberly Erdly (R) - 9,497
Commissioner
District 2
√ Rob Schuman (R) - 8,526
Isaac Beam (D) - 2,216
Jarryd Myers (L) - 651
Council
District 1
√* John Barrett (R) - 2,231
Ryan Day (L) - 399
District 2
√* Kim Wheeler (R) - 2,321
Scott Allison (L) - 513
District 3
√ Nick Brewer (R) - 2,110
District 4
√* Thomas Warner (R) - 2,495
Churubusco
Town Council
(Vote for 2)
√* Devin Keener (R) - 350
√* Nathan Van Horn (R) - 331
Schools
(Non-partisan)
Whitley County
Columbia City
(Vote for 2)
Cynthia Jo Franklin Kumfer - 1,438
Michael Malcom - 1,804
√ Katherine Method - 2,268
√ Heather Shively - 4,726
Brian Smethers - 1,985
Columbia Township
(Vote for 1)
James Schortgen - 1,089
Ronald Schweyer - 1,112
Trenton Shoda - 1,154
Sharon Simmons - 1,160
√* David Smith - 2,132
Thorncreek Township
(Vote for 1)
√* Mary Ann Schaefer - 3,508
Lindsey Danielle Smith - 3,187
Smith-Green
District 1
(Vote for 1)
√ Kassie Jo Taskey - 783
Brice Lee Winget - 629
District 2
(Vote for 1)
√* Jeremy Hart - 906
Steven Thomas - 440
District 3
√ Randy Troyer - 478
Whitko
District 4
(Vote for 1)
√* Bill Patrick - 694
Debra Thomas - 575
District 5
√* Scott Werstler - 1,044