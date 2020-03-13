Spectators take part in 'Wake' at funeral home

Where better for a funeral – or at least a theater production of one – than a funeral home?

“Flanagan's Wake” opens tonight at Harper's Community Funeral Home in New Haven. Performances continue through the weekend and Tuesday, aka St. Patrick's Day.

Audiences will be immersed in the wake, set in Ireland, as soon as they enter the funeral home. During the pre-show hour, performers will mingle in-character as if they are mourners receiving friends before a funeral.

Local director David E. Rousculp (also funeral director at Harper's) was familiar with “Flanagan's Wake” from long-running productions in other cities and thought it would be perfect to bring here. He had heard about other successful shows taking place in unique settings such as killer-plant musical “Little Shop of Horrors” being produced in a greenhouse.

Rousculp says he is hardcore Irish on his mother's side and says “Flanagan's Wake” is a fun way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day as an alternative to a big drinking party.

“It celebrates being Irish. It makes fun of us being Irish and you don't have to get drunk,” he says. “You can have a beer and a good laugh (at the show), and if you want to go out later that's fine. It's just something else to do.”

The show is 80% to 90% scripted, Rousculp says. The rest is improvised with the performers – complete with Irish brogues – taking details from the audience that inspire stories about Flanagan and songs that are made up during the show.

“It's a building story, but the actors always have to bring it back home to keep moving forward with the story,” Rousculp says. “It needs talent to pull that off.”

There are seven people in the cast including Nathan Driscoll as Flanagan's mother, Ruth Fearnow as his fiancée and Scott McMeen as a priest.

There is a sort of pub setup for the pre-show and intermission with a cash bar. The pre-show starts at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. There are about 125 tickets available for each show. Money from tickets and the bar goes be donated to The Shepherd's House.

The parlor is set up as it would be for a funeral, though a special casket has been built that is sturdy enough for a performer to jump on it – something you've hopefully never seen at a funeral.

Performers will interact with the audience throughout the show, such as when someone in the crowd is tapped to sing “Danny Boy.” No one in the audience is safe.

“Everybody's going to be singing,” Rousculp says with a laugh. “You're going to see your friends humiliated a little bit onstage.”

“Flanagan's Wake” is a long-running show in cities such as Chicago. Rousculp hopes to make the show a regular production locally, bringing it back every other year.

“We'd like to do it enough that it's a tradition,” he says.

