Little princesses help others

In 2012, Angie Marquardt wanted to do something to help victims of child trafficking. So she and some friends hosted a Princess Tea Party that raised money for Destiny Rescue, an international organization based in Fort Wayne that helps rescue children from sex trade worldwide.

The tea was such a success that it has been held annually ever since.

But Marquardt and other organizers wanted to find a way to not only help children worldwide, but also focus on those in northeast Indiana. So they decided to start Create to Liberate to help children in the foster care system transition to adulthood by offering education and resources to help thrive outside of the system.

Marquardt is president of the organization, which became official in 2019.

Create to Liberate began hosting classes for youths exiting the foster care system, and now are held once a month at Gateway Woods, a family services agency in Leo-Cedarville that provides resources for those in foster care.

“We provide independent living classes and education,” said Courtney Smith, secretary of the organization.

Classes teach time management, how to schedule health care appointments, changing a tire, relationship management, and more. “(It's) typical stuff that you'd have your parent teach you,” she explained.

Classes typically have 15 to 20 youths who attend the monthly meetings. Every class is different, so one month might have a time management instructor, and the next month will be a cooking lesson.

More classes are also planned for WillowBridge in Leo-Cedarville, which offers transitional housing for youth.

According to WillowBridge's website, “50% of youth in foster care will be unemployed by the age of 24.” This is part of what inspired Create to Liberate, Smith said.

Create to Liberate is in the process of finalizing a system of background checks for teachers who will volunteer to lead classes.

The organization, which includes Carrie Miller as treasurer and Jessica Butterfield as volunteer coordinator, also hopes to provide more physical aids, such as tableware, motor oil and items that former foster kids may need when they are moving into their own apartments.

To support the costs of classes, Create to Liberate conducts its annual Princess Tea Party, which now brings in between 700 to 800 guests. This year's party is planned to be held at the Kruse Plaza in Auburn. The tea party is aimed at the mother-daughter set, but grandmas, cousins, aunts, friends and more are also welcome to buy a ticket.

Smith said organizers are working with caterers and with a new princess group to make it a memorable event. Whether there will be singing and dancing, a meet and greet, or perhaps a story on stage with Aladdin and Jasmine is yet to be determined.

But guests should expect to meet many members of fairy tale royalty.