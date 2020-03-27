Get your arts, culture fix at home

It can be boring stuck at home. We get it.

You want to get out and about, eat at restaurants and take in a concert or other show. But with the state under a stay-at-home order to help control the spread of COVID-19, you can't just hop in the car and go to an art exhibit or catch your favorite local musician playing at a bar.

But that doesn't mean you can't get your arts and culture fix at home. Many local and national groups have provided digital opportunities.

So why not play Arts & Culture: The Home Version? We offer up this game with a few ideas for entertaining yourself at home. Work your way through the list, marking off items as you complete them.

If it takes a few days (or weeks), that's fine! We have plenty of time, after all.

When you've made it to the finish line, things might just be looking brighter.

1. "Artists need to create, teachers need to teach, and the public needs a flood of positivity and connection." That's according to Heartland Sings, which has been posting social media videos of its singers performing or offering mini workshops every day during this time. Check out its videos, including a performance of "Found/Tonight" (a combination of songs from "Dear Evan Hansen" and "Hamilton") and "The Opera Song," at HeartlandSings.org.

2. Fort Wayne Museum of Art has video interviews with several artists that have done installations at the museum. The artists explain their work and inspiration. Watch them at www.fwmoa.org/outreach, and take a look at a list of upcoming exhibits you might want to visit when the museum reopens.

3. Collect spare change from the sofa and other places around the house and donate that amount to a local arts organization, food pantry, animal shelter or other nonprofit group. Every nickel helps at a time like this.

4. What do you call a magic dog? A Labracadabrador! As a conversation starter, text or email a silly joke like this to three friends you haven't heard from in a while.

5. PBS39 has several things free to stream on its website, including a local Violins of Hope concert and a history of General Electric in Fort Wayne. Watch them at www.pbs.org/show/wfwa-pbs39.

6. The Metropolitan Opera in New York is offering live streams nightly during its shutdown. Go to metopera.org and listen to a different encore of the company's "Live in HD" series for free.

7. Explore local history by going to The History Center's digital collection at www.fwhistorycenter.com/collections.html#digitalCollection. The History Center also posts items from its collection daily on its Instagram (@fwhistorycenter) and Facebook pages.

8. Release some stress with five minutes of silent meditation. Or scream into a pillow. Your choice.

9. Name at least 10 of Fort Wayne's 87 parks. For more information on them, go to www.fortwayneparks.org/parks and plan which ones you want to visit.

10. Check out a free workshop from Fort Wayne Youtheatre every Thursday at noon on its Facebook page.

11. Want to know what radio stations across the world are playing? Music lovers can type Radio.Garden in a web browser or download an app to check out various radio stations across the globe. Every green dot represents a city or town and listeners can tap on it to listen to different radio stations. You can spend your time dancing to someone else's jam a world away.

12. Speaking of dancing, it's time for a disco dance break. Everybody do the hustle.

13. Follow three of your favorite arts groups on social media. Already follow them? Check out who they follow for suggestions on new artists and groups you might be interested in.

14. Enjoy some theater music as Three Rivers Music Theatre presents "TRMT Live: Living Room Sessions," a web series with discussion and performances. The next live stream is at 5 p.m. Saturday, and previous sessions are available to watch for free. Search "Three Rivers Music Theatre" on YouTube.

15. Take a virtual trip to one of the world's top museums, some of which offer virtual tours and exhibits as well as details of items in their collections. Museums include the British Museum in London; National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.; Musée d'Orsay and the Louvre in Paris; and the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam. Find some links in the box at the bottom of this story.

16. Order delivery or carryout from a locally owned restaurant, and make a list of restaurants you want to eat at once dine-in restrictions are lifted.

17. Watch a movie. Cinema Center is sharing short films that can be watched for free at CinemaCenter.org.

18. Listen to a local podcast such as Fort Wayne Ballet's Kinetic Conversations, in which artistic director Karen Gibbons-Brown and others discuss topics such as the history of "The Nutcracker," dancers' careers and how performances are staged. It can be found at https://fwballet.podbean.com.

19. Search "Fort Wayne Bar Aid" on Facebook for a schedule of live streamed concerts by local musicians. They are part of a fundraiser for bartenders and others in the service industry that are out of work right now.

20. Some local organizations including Fort Wayne Dance Collective are planning online classes or workouts during this time. Pick an online workout to help you stay active while at home.

21. Orchestra lovers can sign up for free streaming of the Berlin Philharmonic. Get access to all of its concerts and films as long as you sign up by March 31 at www.digitalconcerthall.com/en/home.

22. Revisit No. 4, but call someone instead of texting. "A strong social support network can be critical to help you through the stress of tough times," according to the Mayo Clinic.

