Arts community discusses impact of virus

We recently asked people from local arts and culture groups to email us what they're missing most from their work right now and how they are getting their fix of the arts at home. Readers also shared what they're missing from the arts scene.

Responses have been edited.

I miss all of the live shows, and I was hoping to see “Cats” and Jerry Seinfeld at the Embassy in May.

I usher for Arts United, PFW, Embassy Theatre and Foellinger Theatre and host at Grand Wayne Center. I play in the Parks Department's Terrible Orchestra, and we had to cancel our performance in March. The arts are so important in my life, and I miss the actors, dancers, musicians and Arts United staff the most!

– Janet Mitchell

We are definitely missing actual human interaction. It is, perhaps, the most important component in creating truly electric theatrical experiences. The intimacy of a shared human experience – sharing the same space and mutually experiencing the emotions, energy, and chemistry is what makes live theater so magical.

This quarantine has forced us to innovate and reimagine the way we continue celebrating the essential power of live theatre with our community. We have created “TRMT LIVE: Living Room Sessions,” a weekly live broadcast on YouTube. We are featuring extraordinary performances from Fort Wayne's wealth of musical theatre talent – from our living rooms to yours!

– Andy Planck, Three Rivers Music Theatre executive and artistic director

Unfortunately because of the isolation I had to cancel an art show I was actually hosting for local artists. But I've been able to stay creative at home, have been doing giveaways for artwork and have even gotten artists to join a group where we all mail each other our artwork to put a little light in everyone's life while we're staying inside.

– Jaden Rice

What I miss most about theater is being around people that have the same love of acting as I do. My theater family makes me feel accepted and loved. When I am acting I can be open and nothing is weighing me down. I like to be a part of a team to make a story come to life. I wish I could be with my theater family more than anything right now.

There are many good opportunities to get my arts fix that happened because we all have to stay home. Some of my favorites are the Monologue Slam and the Tik Tok Challenge from You Theatre Thursdays.

I am excited to take an online class with Youtheatre, though, so I can see and act with my friends again.

– Alivia Wheeler, 11, Youtheatre

I'm missing my colleagues the most. I enjoy the relationships I have with all of them. I also miss seeing visitors enjoying the museum, especially families in our Learning Center.

As I face the challenges of working from home and managing the needs of my two children, the arts fix I'm experiencing is through the many conversations I'm having with our artists whose current or future exhibitions are closed, delayed or at risk of not being fulfilled. So I'm bonding more with artists at this time than I am seeking out my own arts experiences.

– Amanda Shepard, Fort Wayne Museum of Art vice president and COO

I miss the energy of all arts, honestly. The community and togetherness is an atmosphere that can't be substituted or used via social media. I'm getting my fix by simply staying active with the community via social media. I'm recapping classic shows, drumming up new ideas and content, and planning my schedule of places to go once we're safe to do so.

– J. Tubbs, DJ

Most of all we miss in-person interactions and relationships. We also miss the thrill of performing live and going out to live performances of other arts organizations. And we miss rehearsal time together. We grow so much as performers and friends during our daily rehearsal time together.

We have creatively found ways to fulfill our mission of “inspiring people of all ages and abilities through cultural and entertainment experiences, educational programs, and community outreach.”

We are learning how to use technology to provide art to our community and enhance our virtual voice lesson experience.

We are continuing to serve students through our educational Arts Integrated Residency Program at Washington, Adams and Southwick elementary schools. This year, the students created opera stories based on language arts standards, and we are recording videos of their stories so they can see their operas in action.

Finally, we are learning new repertoire to inspire us to improve our craft.

– Natalie Young, Brian Sussman and Ian Williams, Heartland Sings principal vocal artists

We had to close a show in the middle of the run and were not able to start the next show after holding auditions. I miss the creative energy which happens in producing a show. It is difficult to see the theater sitting empty when just a month ago it was filled with Shakespeare, fencing rehearsals, set construction, costume fittings and lots of lively conversations. I miss everyone involved, including supporters and audience members.

We are keeping things going online. Pulse Opera House has a virtual talent show going on through a Facebook group, Pulse Virtual Talent Show. The “concerts” are on Sundays starting at noon and continuing through 8 p.m.

Posts are made throughout the week and you never know who will show up. We've had everything from opera singers to talking cats. It is a way to keep our performers and audiences connected. I've also restarted the Pulse History Facebook page which gives a daily glimpse of our past through newspaper clippings from 1884 to 1907.

– Cynthia Smyth-Wartzok, Pulse Opera House artistic director

What do I most miss right now? Hands down, the dancers and the students.

The daily interaction and creativity that happens naturally because we are all in the space working together is what I most miss now and look forward to upon return. The students offer such immersion and energy and always with smiling faces. As nice as it is to see the dancers in classes on zoom, there is no replacement for the in-person part.

The collaborative process with our other groups is also something I look forward to returning to soon. There are some exciting projects coming along and I am anxious to get back to it!

– Karen Gibbons-Brown, Fort Wayne Ballet artistic director

As a musician, I see this time of self-isolation as a great opportunity to harness all my creative forces and polish my violin technique.

As a joke, I've been keeping track of dates in April by recording an Instagram story of a Paganini Caprice that numerically corresponds to the current date. Niccolò Paganini's 24 Caprices are notoriously hard etudes for the violin, but I've managed to pull off at least 15 seconds of each one since the start of April. (Todorova's Instagram is @violetta_violinist.)

Amidst the pandemic, many major arts organization have made their performances free to stream, and the internet has become a gold mine for an art-lover. You can now virtually visit many museums in the world for free, and stream the Metropolitan Opera performances, to name a couple.

My advice to everyone staying at home these days, is to get your fill of these amazing cultural resources, then look outside at the beautiful, albeit ever-changing, weather we are having, and create.

Create anything: poetry, art, music. Try creating something new, something you've never done before: Sing a song, draw a bird, sew a mask or write a short story about your cat. It is through the creative process that you really live and find yourself and what is uniquely yours, and through sharing it with others you inspire others to do the same.

While I've been enjoying playing my violin at home, I've definitely started to miss my Philharmonic colleagues and the amazing sound of more than 70 instruments making music at the same time on stage.

No recording or even video will ever come close to experiencing live music in person. It's the difference between looking at a picture of a beach in Hawaii and actually being there.

I also miss our dear audiences that fill our hall with a special kind of energy, inspiring us to perform to our best abilities for them.

– Violetta Todorova, Fort Wayne Philharmonic concertmaster

I miss the collaboration that happens when I am around my colleagues. The conversations that happen in the moment when developing a concept or design are unpredictable and can't necessarily be scheduled in a meeting via Zoom video chat. There is also something about being in a theater that is very inspiring.

My art fix is currently research and training.

There are several lighting design webinars that have sparked my interest. I follow some phenomenal designers on social media and they have been hosting Q&A's and Webinars. This allows me to grow as a designer.

Visualization software is something that I hope to explore. It will allow me to share design ideas with directors before we make it to the stage. I want to bring our audiences the best quality that we can offer.

– Corey Lee, Civic Theatre technical director and lighting designer

Being a conductor, I rely on others to make music. I miss my dear colleagues and the audiences we perform for. I'm adjusting to these times by playing a lot more piano – poorly, I'll add!

I can't wait to be back on stage with the Philharmonic.

– Caleb Young, Fort Wayne Philharmonic associate conductor

We've been taking online class as a company in our living rooms or kitchens which is absolutely great and we're lucky to have technology to do this which helps us to stay in shape. But sadly, it's just not the same feeling and lacks the freedom found in the studio. The living room furniture also tends to get in the way.

One way I've found moments to breathe and to feel freedom is to walk downtown to Headwaters Park and make up choreography in the grass or on the sidewalk.

– Babette Lam, Fort Wayne Ballet dancer

I miss being together with my friends and fellow musicians from the Philharmonic – the camaraderie of working together at rehearsals. But mostly I miss sharing our music with our patrons, the community of friends who join us in these experiences. The arts bring us together and build us up as a community, and the language of music speaks to all of us. I miss sharing these experiences together.

Even though our venues are closed, the arts are blossoming in Fort Wayne! I enjoy watching my friends and colleagues sharing their creativity online, listening to their music, watching for new works of art they are creating, or seeing the ways individual artists and organizations are reaching out to our community.

– Dan Ross, Fort Wayne Philharmonic second trumpet

I miss talking to all of the parents and donors of the Ballet. The Fort Wayne Ballet and the Auer Center is a great place to gather and meet people. A lot of our patrons pass by in the lobby during our lunch time. I also see some parents quite often after teaching class. It is always nice to hear how they are doing and get insight into other interests besides my own.

One gentleman who is a pastor talks philosophy with me. I enjoy talking with a doctor in town who delivers babies, a really kind man who takes care of his horse and a lawyer that is just a load of fun to chat with. It's a really nice community to be a part of.

My art fix lately has been taking ballet classes via Zoom and YouTube. I have enjoyed taking class in my tiny kitchen and living room. I am lucky if I don't knock something off of the counter while turning or extending my legs.

– David Claypoole, Fort Wayne Ballet dancer

I am missing my coworkers the most. Our work environment is quite different from the usual office in that we do a lot that requires trust and communication between individuals. I miss dancing alongside my friends and the encouragement to push myself harder that comes from that.

To get my arts fix in the meantime, I am watching performances online from other ballet companies. It is so wonderful that they are sharing full performances; I would not have the opportunity to see these otherwise, so it is a real treat!

– Amanda Carrick, Fort Wayne Ballet dancer

I am missing the joy and fulfillment of creating art with some of my closest friends. Being able to come to work every day, do what I love to do and share the space with so many talented individuals and friends is something that brings such a light to my daily life. I miss the energy in the studios while we collectively work to bring a piece to life.

I have been trying to maintain an active lifestyle during this time. When I typically spend my days on my feet for 12 hours – taking company class, rehearsing, teaching in the academy – it has been such an adjustment to find movement each day. I have found myself taking online Pilates classes and joining my fellow company dancers and academy students in online zoom ballet classes. This has helped me maintain a sense of normalcy both mentally and physically.

I also love to see how the dance community at large has come together to support each other. There are endless classes offered on various platforms by teachers and dancers all over the world. It has been fun to join in on classes that I wouldn't normally have the opportunity to take.

– Amber Bailey, Fort Wayne Ballet dancer

I think the hardest part has been not being able to be with my theater friends. When you spend so much time with people creating something together that's bigger than yourselves, you form a really special bond that I miss a lot. I also miss having a safe space to create something that is more than the individual.

Honestly, I think my mom is going crazy having to listen to me sing show tunes every time I take a shower. It's hard to replace the togetherness of it all, but I try to find creative outlets like baking, writing and jewelry making.

– Emersen Conner, 17, Youtheatre

The thing I miss the most is the energy and indescribable camaraderie that is generated between the musicians on the stage during a performance with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.

My colleagues in the orchestra all come from very different backgrounds. Each one of us grew up in different places all over the country and attended different conservatories to learn and hone our skills. However, something exciting happens after that first tuning note that starts every performance: we all come together as one. Performances focus us in a very specific way.

The result isn't just great music, but a profound feeling of togetherness. Along with the notes we play, there is an unspoken communication that is supportive, encouraging, and unified. It's electric, and only happens in live performance.

It is a true privilege to perform live, surrounded by other artists, and I will never again take it for granted.

Most of a musician's work is done at home in individual practice and preparation even outside of quarantine, so I can continue to hone my craft and improve my skills as an oboe player in this time. But to get my “arts fix,” I have actually found myself encouraged to create in new artistic veins other than music.

I'm now spending some of my time writing and painting. It's very strange for me to admit that, since I've never felt comfortable in either of those artistic mediums. My sister is an amazing artist. The painting urge never hit me when we were both growing up in California, but something about this time in limbo has given me the courage to try something completely new. Same with creative writing. In this strange time, writing has helped me pour my imagination into a whole new fantastical world where literally anything is possible. These new artistic explorations have opened my imagination in different ways and have even inspired my approach to playing the oboe. As Leonard Berstein said during one of his Harvard lectures, “... the best way to 'know' a thing is in the context of another discipline.” I've certainly found that to be true for me.

– Orion Rapp, Fort Wayne Philharmonic principal oboe

One of the things that I miss the most is not being able to be in the studio and moving with my fellow dancers. While we are taking ballet class at home to the best of our ability, I really crave the camaraderie and feeling of moving together as one. Not seeing my friends everyday has been really hard, too. Dancing together for many hours everyday creates some very deep friendships, and I'm missing those friends a lot these days.

A friend of mine told me about Marquee TV, where you can watch full performances from The Royal Ballet and The Bolshoi. While I would much rather be on stage myself, watching these other beautiful artists perform seems to be the next best thing and makes this uncertain time a little bit easier.

– Kerry Coughlin, Fort Wayne Ballet dancer

I mostly miss the community of people and being able to do what I love on a stage. I'm also a part of my school's band and choir. I miss the musical aspect of the arts, and all of my directors.

Over spring break I was supposed to go to “Beetlejuice the Musical” on Broadway, but due to Covid-19, I've been listening to and learning about new musicals. “Yank!” is my new favorite so far.

– Isabel Lugo, 13, Youtheatre