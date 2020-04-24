Garrett art museum opens virtual exhibit

Galleries and art museums might be closed, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy art. Garrett Museum of Art is opening a virtual exhibit today called “Art From a Social Distance.”

Submissions to the gallery are open to art created at any time, not just during the current period of isolation.

“It sounds like a lot of artists I'm talking to are creating (during this time), but there are a lot of them that are like, 'No, I'm not feeling the creative spirit right now,'” gallery coordinator Angela Green says. “So we didn't want to leave anybody out.”

Though the official “opening” is today, the exhibit has been active at GarrettMuseumOfArt.org since last week. As of Tuesday morning, there were more than 70 pieces available including photography, painting, crafts and writing. There are also notes from the artists about what they have been up to during the orders to keep social distance and stay at home.

Green says the exhibit is open to anyone and she is hoping to include a lot of nationally known artists like those the museum would draw for an in-person exhibit. Information on submitting work is available on the museum's website.

The free virtual exhibit will be updated frequently as submissions arrive, and – like the evolving period of social distancing for which it is named – the exhibit has no firm end date. It will remain on the museum's website even after updates end.

The museum had to cancel most of its 12th annual Member Show, which opened March 13 and was slated to run through April 11. To comply with guidelines on gathering sizes at the time, the exhibit's opening reception was canceled. But about 50 people were able to see the show on its first weekend before the museum closed due to state restrictions.

Since the show couldn't be seen in person by most people, a virtual tour of the exhibit and details on its award winners have been posted under the blog section of the museum's website.

“Disappointing, but at least people got to see it and we got to still give the awards and send (the winners) their award money,” Green says. “So everything was normal except for the viewing process.”

The museum's next exhibit is slated to open May 15 if restrictions are lifted in time. It features the work of painter Kenton Yoder and Greg Adams who creates furniture and other pieces from willow.

Green says the museum is keeping an eye on what social distancing restrictions might be in place when the museum is able to reopen. For example, there may be limits on how many people are allowed inside at any given time.

The museum is adding hours from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays starting May 20. This will allow the public to spread out visits beyond the regular hours from 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays. Other hours are available by appointment.

