WHAT TO SEE

Lookin' for something to do? Try one of our area museums. Museums are a great place to check out the arts, culture and history, while doing it at a leisurely pace. Each week we offer up a different museum and some of the items you can see during your visit.

Fort Wayne Museum of Art

Who: Artist Heather Day's “Cinder Scaffold 2”; medium is acrylic latex paint

What: This mural, the largest ever exhibited at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, was created by emerging artist Heather Day on Feb. 18-21. The artist, based in California, spent her week in Fort Wayne to complete the mural as part of her exhibition “Woolgatherers: New Paintings by Heather Day,” which closed May 31. The mural is now included in “By Women: A Selection from the Permanent Collection,” which showcases the outstanding work by women in the museum's collection.

The mural exemplifies the artist's signature abstract expressionist style with a decidedly contemporary flavor. The compulsive energy of her work oscillates between rehearsed abandon and careful restraint. Her work studies the mechanisms of sensory perception – mining what happens when the body interprets a sound as a texture, or a scent as a color. The mural and the “By Women” exhibition will be on view through Sept. 13.

Location: 311 E. Main St.

Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and closed Mondays. Closed July 4.

Admission: $8 adults, $6 students (pre-K through college) and ages 65 and older and $20 families; free admission from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays

Source: Fort Wayne Museum of Art