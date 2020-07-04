WHAT TO SEE

Lookin' for something to do? Try one of our area museums. Museums are a great place to check out the arts, culture and history, while doing it at a leisure pace. Each week we offer up a different museum and some of the items you can see during your visit.

Fort Wayne Children's Zoo

What: Z.O.&O. Railroad

Located at the opening of the Australian Adventure, the Z.O.&O. Railroad provides guests with a ride that shows off the natural beauty around the zoo.

The Z.O.&O. Railroad, originally called the Kuhneville Express, was developed a year before the zoo even opened, making it 57 years old. With its history with the zoo, guests who were kids when they first visited are now bringing their kids to experience the train ride. They get to go on a little tour around the zoo showing off the lake and eye-catching scenery. It gives the zoo a chance to highlight the natural wildlife that people may be overlooking every day. It's these shared experiences which helps the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo bring families together and become a family tradition.

Since family is at the center of our mission making rides, like the railroad, wheelchair accessible is important. Executive Director Jim Anderson recalls a story of a mother thanking the zoo for adding the wheelchair ramp because now her kids can finally ride the train together.

Location: 3411 Sherman Blvd.

Hours: Open to the public beginning today; check kidszoo.org for hours

Admission: $15 for ages 19 to 61, $10 for ages 2 to 18, $12 for ages 62 and older and free for ages 1 and younger

Source: Fort Wayne Children's Zoo