Shakespeare on the porch: Works come to audiences

BURLINGTON, Vt. – On an idyllic summer evening not far from the shore of Lake Champlain, the immortal words of William Shakespeare float from a lush backyard, professionally performed – for an audience of six.

Jena Necrason of the Vermont Shakespeare Festival throws herself into the role of Helena in “A Midsummer Night's Dream,” lamenting the vagaries of the heart. Her husband John Nagle follows, performing Jaques' famous soliloquy from “As You Like It”: “All the world's a stage and all the men and women merely players.”

Shakespeare came to this audience – a Burlington couple, their son and three of his middle-school aged friends who took a break from bicycling – through a program established after COVID-19 forced the festival to cancel its summer season.

So far Necrason, Nagle and about a dozen other actors have performed about 30 times, sometimes in backyards (safely socially distanced from their audiences), via Zoom or even on the phone. It's free of charge.

“Instead of having to retreat and say 'well, we have to wait, there's nothing we can do right now except things that are virtual or online,' we wanted to find a way to actually continue to play live,” Necrason said after the recent Burlington performance. “Theater is always an ignition point for conversation, dialogue, connection, joy, problem solving and hope.”

To order up a performance, aspiring audiences go to the Vermont Shakespeare website and choose from among a dozen Shakespeare selections. They might choose Hamlet's “To be or not to be” speech, or the balcony scene from “Romeo and Juliet” (“But soft, what light from yonder window breaks”) or Cassius' lines in “Julius Caesar”: “The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, But in ourselves.”