The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, September 20, 2020 10:29 pm

    'Schitt's' sweeps, 'Watchmen' wins: Partial list of Emmys

    Associated Press

    LOS ANGELES — Partial list of winners at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards.

    1. Actress, Comedy Series: Catherine O'Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

    2. Actor, Comedy Series: Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

    3. Actor, Comedy Series: Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

    4. Directing, Comedy Series: Daniel Levy, Andrew Cividino, “Schitt’s Creek”

    5. Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

    6. Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

    7. Comedy Series: “Schitt's Creek”

    8. Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Regina King, “Watchmen”

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story