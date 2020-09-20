'Schitt's' sweeps, 'Watchmen' wins: Partial list of Emmys

LOS ANGELES — Partial list of winners at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards.

1. Actress, Comedy Series: Catherine O'Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

2. Actor, Comedy Series: Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

3. Actor, Comedy Series: Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

4. Directing, Comedy Series: Daniel Levy, Andrew Cividino, “Schitt’s Creek”

5. Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

6. Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

7. Comedy Series: “Schitt's Creek”

8. Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Regina King, “Watchmen”