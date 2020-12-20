City aglow in displays

Most of us could use a little brightness in our lives right now. That's why it's a perfect time (if you haven't already) to head downtown and take in the multiple light displays.

The best thing is that you don't even have to get out of your vehicle. And, with Christmas on Friday, you can turn the trip into a family outing, or if anything, use it as a way to get out of the house and spend some quiet time basking in the glow of the holiday.

Here are some of the places you can see the lights:

Santa. It wouldn't be the holidays if the big guy in his reindeer-pulled sleigh, which originally was made for the former Wolf & Dessauer department store downtown, didn't make their appearance on the side of the PNC Bank at the corner of Calhoun and Main streets. He'll be there through Jan. 1, but you may want to go now just in case you need to get off the naughty list. Best place to view is the PNC tower parking lot.

Aunt Millie's Northern Lights. It may not be the actual Northern Lights, but it's definitely as colorful. The former Aunt Millie's bakery, 350 Pearl St., is decked with more than 63,000 LED twinkling lights that cascade down the building along Pearl Street.

History Center Turret. The History Center, 302 E. Berry St., has lit its turret that sits atop its building for the holiday.

Christ Child Festival Nativity. A Nativity scene is illuminated on the Ross Building, 230 W. Main St. The scene also includes signage that says, “Wise Men Still Seek Him.”

Santa's Workshop at the Community Center. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has set up an animated display featuring an elf-powered toy factory with a conveyor loading gifts into Santa's sleigh at the center, 233 W. Main St.

Ash Brokerage Holiday Illumination. The Ash Skyline Plaza, 888 S. Harrison St., uses color-changing lights surrounding its exterior garage to light up the sky.

Christmas tree display. Flagstar Bank has lit the Christmas tree display above the crosswalk over Calhoun Street.

Merry Christmas Wreath. There's no doubt that this is a big wreath, but of course it has to be since it is hung on the Indiana Michigan Power building at the corner of Wayne and Calhoun streets. The now refurbished wreath once hung on the Wolf & Dessauer department store.

Holiday wreath at the Courthouse. The historic Allen County Courthouse, 715 S. Calhoun St., continues its tradition of having a lit holiday wreath to greet visitors.

trich@jg.net