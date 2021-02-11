Show your love on budget

Valentine's Day is Sunday, and with it comes the annual rush for cards, flowers, candy and the perfect date plans.

More than half of U.S. adults plan to celebrate this year, spending an average of $164.76 per person, according to a survey released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.

But being smart about your money is a good idea for your relationship. According to a Valentine's Day spending survey by WalletHub, 47% of people said they would break up with their significant other if they spent irresponsibly and 44% said irresponsible spending is a bigger turnoff than bad breath.

We'd still suggest going easy on the garlic bread if you're hoping for a kiss this weekend, though.

If you're looking for something to do on a Valentine's date this weekend that won't break the bank, there are lots of options in the area to check out.

Couples might enjoy a stroll through Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, visiting a farmers market to pick up ingredients for a meal to cook together or holding hands while trying not to fall down while ice skating at Headwaters Park.

Area art museums and galleries can also be a beautiful place to spend some time – and maybe pick up a gift. Among current displays is Castle Gallery Fine Art's “Valentine's Show.” The gallery at 1202 W. Wayne St. is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday or by appointment. The show continues through Feb. 27.

If the pandemic has you staying at home this Valentine's Day, there are still some things you can enjoy this weekend through streaming options – whether you're cuddling up with a special someone or just treating yourself.

• All For One Productions is offering an on-demand stream of the classic lovers story “Romeo and Juliet” starting Friday. The rental is $15, which buys access for 48 hours. The show is available through Feb. 21 at ShowTix4U.com.

• Arena Dinner Theatre presents “First Comes Love: An Evening of Reader's Theatre” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday through ShowTix4U.com. Short plays include “The Battle of Bull Run Always Makes Me Cry” by Carole Real, “Something I'll Tell You Tuesday” by John Guare and three pieces by David Ives. Tickets are $23 and need to be purchased at least one hour prior to the show.

• Fort Wayne Ballet is presenting its annual “Love Notes” virtually this year with a selection of dance duets including pieces from “Spartacus,” “Sleeping Beauty” and new choreography from the local company's ballet mistress, Tracy Tritz. Tickets are $30 at ArtsTix.org and the video will be available 6:30 p.m. Saturday through Feb. 21.

• Three Rivers Music Theatre will livestream “V-Day Ur Way” at 5 p.m. Sunday on its YouTube channel. Cast for the broadcast includes hosts A.J. Lorenzini and Chrissy Weadick and Broadway's Samantha Pauly. The stream is free, but donations can be made at ThreeRiversMusicTheatre.com. TRMT's YouTube channel also offers recordings of its previous “Living Room Sessions” broadcasts.

• If you're looking to watch a movie, check out the rentals available from Cinema Center. Prices vary for three-day rentals of full-length films, and there is also a curated selection of free short films.

• Embassy Theatre will livestream a concert by local country band Mason Dixon Line at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 at ShowTix4U.com. On-demand video of concerts from Namen Namen, Moser Woods and A Night to Remember are also available to stream. Snack packs can be purchased for pickup at the Embassy box office between 4 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Civic Theatre has made three previous productions by local playwrights available to stream for free on its YouTube page. The shows are “The Wedding Gift” and “The Ladies in Cabin 10” by Nancy Carlson and “... before I wake ...” by Phillip H. Colglazier.

