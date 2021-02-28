A partial list of winners at the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards.

LOS ANGELES — Early winners at the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Best supporting actress, motion picture: Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian.”

Best limited series or TV movie: “The Queen’s Gambit”

Best actress, limited series or television movie: Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Best drama TV series: “The Crown”

Best actor, television series, drama: Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Best supporting actress, television: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Best comedy or musical TV series: “Schitt’s Creek”

Best actor, television series, musical or comedy: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best actress, motion picture musical or comedy: Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot”

Best actress, television series, drama: Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Best actor, limited series or television movie: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Best screenplay, motion picture: Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best supporting actor, motion picture: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best supporting actor, television: John Boyega, “Small Axe”

Best actress, television series musical or comedy: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best animated movie: “Soul”

Best original song: “Io Sì (Seen)”

Best original score, motion picture: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, “Soul”

Best motion picture, foreign language: “Minari”