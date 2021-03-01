'Nomadland,' 'Borat' take top Globe honors

NEW YORK – With homebound nominees appearing by remote video and hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on different sides of the country, a very socially distanced 78th Golden Globe Awards trudged on in the midst of the pandemic and amid a storm of criticism for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, with top awards going to “Nomadland,” “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “The Crown” and “Schitt's Creek.”

Facing scant traditional studio competition, streaming services dominated the pandemic-era Globes like never before. Amazon's “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” – one of the few nominated films shot partly during the pandemic – won best film, comedy or musical.

Its star guerrilla comedian, Sacha Baron Cohen, won best actor in a comedy. Referring to Rudy Giuliani's infamous cameo, Cohen thanked “a fresh new talent who came from nowhere and turned out to be a comedy genius.”

“I mean, who could get more laughs from one unzipping,” said Cohen.

“Nomadland” came in from the desert to take the Golden Globe for best picture in the drama category.

The film, a prime candidate for a best-picture Oscar, took home two Globes on Sunday night in the most atypical of years, where the pandemic had a major effect on the scaled-back, bicoastal ceremony and on the films released.

Earlier, Chloe Zhao became the first woman of Asian descent to win the Golden Globe for best director for the film.

Netflix, which came in with a commanding 42 nominations, won the top TV awards. “The Crown,” as expected, took best drama series, along with acting wins for Josh O'Connor (Prince Charles), Emma Corrin (Princess Diana) and Gillian Anderson (Margaret Thatcher).

The streaming service's “Queen's Gambit” won best limited series, and best actress in the category for Anya Taylor-Joy. “Schitt's Creek,” the Pop TV series that found a wider audience on Netflix, won best comedy series for its final season. Catherine O'Hara also took best actress in a comedy series.

Chadwick Boseman, as expected, posthumously won best actor in a drama film for his final performance, in the August Wilson adaptation “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” – a Netflix release. Boseman's wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award.

“He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices,” said Ledward.

Apple TV+ scored its first major award when a sweatshirt-clad Jason Sudeikis won best actor in a comedy series for the streamer's “Ted Lasso.”

Other awards included Pixar's “Soul” for best animated film; Rosumund Pike took best actress in a comedy or musical film for “I Care a Lot”; and Aaron Sorkin (“Trial of the Chicago 7”) for best screenplay.