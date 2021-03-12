Homestead graduate to audition on 'Voice'

Another city native is headed to “The Voice.”

Homestead High School graduate Keegan Ferrell, 21, has announced on social media that he will appear on one of the NBC singing competition's “blind audition” episodes this month.

According to a biography on his website, Ferrell wrote his first song at age 14 and studied at the Berklee College of Music in Boston. He counts John Coltrane, Charlie Parker, John Mayer, Bruno Mars, D'Angelo, Stevei Wonder and Daniel Caesar as influences.

Ferrell currently lives in Nashville where he writes and performs music. He has released an album, “Finer Things,” and his music can be heard on Spotify, Apple Music and at KeeganFerrellMusic.com.

Season 20 of “The Voice” began airing at 8 p.m. Mondays on March 1. There are two more weeks of auditions to air, and Ferrell will appear either Monday or March 22.

Dates of audition appearances are not given in advance, and no details were made available about the results of Ferrell's audition.

In the blind auditions, four coaches listen to singers with their backs turned to the stage. If they are interested in adding the singer to their team, they spin their chair around. If multiple coaches express interest, the singer decides which team to join. If no coaches turn around, the singer does not earn a spot in the competition.

The coaches this season are Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas.

Ferrell follows the “Voice” footsteps of local singers Addison Agen and Christiana Danielle Hicks who both made it through audition and pre-taped competition rounds to perform in the live shows where fans vote to advance their favorites.

Agen was runner-up in Season 13. Hicks made it to the top 10 in Season 14.

