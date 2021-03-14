The Journal Gazette
 
    Partial list of winners at the 63rd Grammy Awards

    Associated Press

    LOS ANGELES — A partial list of winners in the top categories at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, presented Sunday in Los Angeles.

    — Album of the year: "folklore,’' Taylor Swift

    — Best R&B performance: "Black Parade,'' Beyoncé

    — Best pop vocal album: “Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa

    — Best rap song: "Savage,'' Megan Thee Stallion, featuring Beyoncé

    — Song of the year (songwriter's award): "I Can't Breathe,'' H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas

    — Best pop solo performance: “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles

    — Best country album: “Wildcard,” Miranda Lambert

    — Best new artist: Megan Thee Stallion

    — Best traditional pop vocal album: “American Standard,” James Taylor

    — Best dance/electronic album: “Bubba,” Kaytranada

    — Best rock album: “The New Abnormal,” the Strokes.

    — Best alternative music album: “Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” Fiona Apple

    — Best progressive R&B album: “It Is What It Is,” Thundercat.

    — Best R&B album: “Bigger Love,” John Legend

    — Best rap album: “King’s Disease,” Nas

    — Best jazz vocal album: “Secrets Are the Best Stories,” Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez

    — Best jazz instrumental album: “Trilogy 2,” Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade

    — Best gospel album: “Gospel According to PJ,” PJ Morton

    — Best contemporary Christian music album: “Jesus Is King,” Kanye West.

    — Best Latin rock or alternative album: “La Conquista del Espacio,” Fito Páez

    — Best reggae album: “Got to Be Tough,” Toots and the Maytals

    — Best spoken word album: “Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth,” Rachel Maddow

    — Best comedy album: “Black Mitzvah,” Tiffany Haddish

    — Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Jojo Rabbit.”

    — Best score soundtrack for visual media: “Joker”

    — Producer of the year, non-classical: Andrew Watt.

    — Best music video: “Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé with Blue Ivy

    — Best music film: “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” Linda Ronstadt

     

