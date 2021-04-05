The Journal Gazette
 
    Viola Davis, 'Schitt's Creek' among SAG Awards winners

    Associated Press

     

    List of winners for the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards, presented Sunday in a virtual ceremony:

    MOVIES

    Actor: Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

    Female actor: Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

    Supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

    Supporting female actor: Youn Yuh-jung, “Minari”

    Cast: “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

    TELEVISION

    Actor in a TV movie or miniseries: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much is True.”

    Female actor in a TV movie or miniseries: Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

    Actor in a drama series: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

    Female actor in a drama series: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

    Actor in a comedy series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

    Female actor in a comedy series: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek.”

    Ensemble in a drama series: “The Crown”

    Ensemble in a comedy series: “Schitt’s Creek”

    Television stunt ensemble: “The Mandalorian”

    Film stunt ensemble: “Wonder Woman 1984”

     

