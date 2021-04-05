'Trial of Chicago 7' wins SAG's ensemble award

The starry cast of Aaron Sorkin's 1960s courtroom drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7” took the top prize Sunday at a virtual Screen Actors Guild Awards where actors of color, for the first time, swept the individual film awards.

The 27th SAG Awards, presented by the Hollywood actors' guild SAG-Aftra, were a muted affair – and not just because the red carpet-less ceremony was condensed to a pre-recorded, Zoom-heavy, one-hour broadcast on TBS and TNT. The perceived Academy Awards frontrunner – “Nomadland” – wasn't nominated for best ensemble, making this year's postponed SAG Awards less of an Oscar preview than usual.

Still, the win for Netflix's “The Trial of the Chicago 7” marked the first time a film from a streaming service won the ensemble award. Written and directed by Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” had been set for theatrical release by Paramount Pictures before the pandemic hit, leading to its sale to Netflix. The streamer is still after its first best-picture win at the Oscars.

The win came over two other Netflix releases – “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” and “Da 5 Bloods” – as well as Amazon's “One Night in Miami” and A24's “Minari.” Had Lee Isaac Chung's Korean-American family drama “Minari” won, it would have been the second straight year a film largely not in English won SAG's top award. Last year, the cast of “Parasite” triumphed, becoming the first cast from a non-English language film to do so.

The SAG Awards are a closely watched Oscar harbinger. Actors make up the largest branch of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, and SAG winners often line up with Oscar ones.