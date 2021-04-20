'Downton' returning with 2nd film

The original principal cast of “Downton Abbey” is returning for a second film that will arrive in theaters Dec. 22, Focus Features announced Monday.

“Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes has written the sequel's screenplay, and Simon Curtis (“My Week With Marilyn”) is directing. Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery and 86-year-old Maggie Smith will all be back, along with some new faces, including Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.

Production began last week on “Downton Abbey 2.”

“After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be re-united with the much beloved characters of 'Downton Abbey,' ” said producer Gareth Neame.

The 2019 film, coming three years after the series ending, made $194.3 million on a modest budget of less than $20 million.

Cannes opener set

Leo Carax's “Annette,” starring Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver, will open the 74th Cannes Film Festival on July 6, festival organizers said Monday.

“Annette” is Carax's first English-language film and the French director's anticipated follow-up to his celebrated, surreal 2012 film “Holy Motors.” Set in contemporary Los Angeles, “Annette” stars Driver and Cotillard as a glamorous couple – Driver plays a stand-up comedian, Cotillard a famous singer – whose first child is “a mysterious girl with an exceptional destiny,” according the festival's description.

Cannes was canceled last year due to the pandemic but is planning an in-person edition this summer. Selections are to be announced at the end of May.