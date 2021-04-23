Poems to fill Promenade Park

April is National Poetry Month and Promenade Park will be filled with poems Saturday.

Riverfront Fort Wayne's Poem Scavenger Hunt includes 21 works by a mix of modern and classic writers such as Emily Dickinson, Maya Angelou, Shel Silverstein, J. Patrick Lewis and Mahogany L. Browne.

People don't usually think of poetry as an activity, so it is cool to see this come together as an active event, says Jenifer Brown, special events coordinator of Riverfront programs with Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.

Brown, who calls her self a “huge lover of poetry,” says Riverfront always focuses on education and exposing the community to different areas of arts and culture.

“Poetry isn't always the easiest thing to teach, literature wise,” she says. “It's language that's not used quite the same as we normally use it.

“I think it's nice to introduce people to a lot of different types of poetry that they might not know exist.”

The free scavenger hunt will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., rain or shine. Participants start by finding the blue Riverfront tent along Harrison Street and picking up the first clue card.

For each poem along the hunt, participants have to figure out the theme of the piece and select it from three options such as “family,” “colorful” or “community.”

All the themes relate to downtown or the riverfront, Brown says.

After completing the hunt, the answers can be turned in at the tent. At the end of the day, a winner will be selected in two categories: individual children 12 and younger, and groups or adults.

To be eligible to win a prize, all of the themes must be answered correctly.

Allen County Public Library's Children's Services staff helped Riverfront with the poetry selections, which include some pieces presented in multiple languages.

The library will have poetry-related activities and hand out poem books Saturday in the park.

