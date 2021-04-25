The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, April 25, 2021 9:30 pm

    Winners so far at the 93rd Academy Awards

    Associated Press

    LOS ANGELES — Winners so far at the 93rd Academy Awards:

    Original screenplay: “Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell

    Adapted screenplay: Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “The Father”

    International film: “Another Round,” Denmark

    Best supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

    Makeup and hairstyling: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

    Costume design: Ann Roth, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

    Best director: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

    Sound: “Sound of Metal.”

    Live action short film: “Two Distant Strangers”

    Animated short film: “If Anything Happens I Love You”

    Animated feature: “Soul”

     

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story